95 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on global advanced carbon dioxide (co2) sensors market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by growth of the global construction market. In addition, increase in institutional use of advanced co2 sensors is anticipated to boost the growth of the global advanced carbon dioxide (co2) sensors market 2020-2024 as well.



Market Segmentation

The global advanced carbon dioxide (co2) sensors market 2020-2024 is segmented as below:

Fitting:

• Wall-mount



• Retrofit



Product:

• NDIR



• Chemical



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global advanced carbon dioxide (co2) sensors market 2020-2024 growth

This study identifies increase in institutional use of advanced co2 sensors as the prime reasons driving the global advanced carbon dioxide (co2) sensors market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global advanced carbon dioxide (co2) sensors market 2020-2024

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global advanced carbon dioxide (co2) sensors market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Amphenol Corp., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Digital Control Systems Inc., E + E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd (GSS), Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, SICK AG, Siemens AG and Vaisala Oyj .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

