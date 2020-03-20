New York, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877077/?utm_source=GNW

34 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 59% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by affordability of vr gear. In addition, easy to use content creation platform is anticipated to boost the growth of the global virtual reality market in education sector 2020-2024 as well.



Market Segmentation

The global virtual reality market in education sector 2020-2024 is segmented as below:

Product:

• VR Hardware



• VR Content



End-user:

• Higher Education



• K-12



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global virtual reality market in education sector 2020-2024 growth

This study identifies easy to use content creation platform as the prime reasons driving the global virtual reality market in education sector 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global virtual reality market in education sector 2020-2024

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global virtual reality market in education sector 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Alchemy VR Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., EON Reality Inc., Facebook Inc., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp. and Virtalis Holdings Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

