EDMONTON, Alberta, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MR.UN) today announced that the Trustees of the REIT have declared cash distributions of $0.03 per unit for the month of April. This represents a reduction of 47% to the current distribution. The March distribution, payable April 15, 2020, will remain at $0.05625 per unit as announced on January 15, 2020.



Darin Rayburn, CEO of the REIT commented: “We are navigating an unprecedented global challenge in the COVID-19 pandemic combined with the additional stress to Alberta’s energy industry due to the dramatic decrease in the price of oil.

Both of these situations have been and may continue to impact our tenants, particularly if local health and government authorities implement further restrictions and shutdowns. While the recently announced government programs are designed to support businesses in financial stress, it is too early to determine how and when these programs will take effect.

To proactively preserve cash and based on the potential reduction in earnings for 2020, our Board of Trustees made the difficult decision to reduce the distribution we have maintained through 82 months.

We are taking this step, along with implementing other cost saving and cash management strategies, to continue strengthening our balance sheet and to lay the foundation to be able to respond to reduced demand for space over an uncertain time period in the wake of this global crisis.

With a diversified portfolio, proven management team and history of adapting through challenging times, we remain well positioned to manage through this period of uncertainty.

Managing cash flow while also keeping a safe environment for our tenants and visitors during the COVID-19 crisis is our priority. We hope that the measures we have taken and are continuing to take will reduce stress on tenants and slow the spread of COVID-19 so that we can all return to business as usual.”

The April distribution will be payable as follows:

Month Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount April 2020 April 30, 2020 May 15, 2020 $0.03 per unit

Annual General Meeting

As a result of the current situation and to encourage social distancing, the REIT will hold a virtual annual general meeting this year. Details will be provided at a later date.

