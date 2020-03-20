BURLINGTON, N.J., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel at everyday low prices, provided an additional update regarding the impact of COVID-19 on its business operations.

The Company announced today that it will temporarily close all of its stores effective the end of business on March 22, 2020. Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, stated, “The health and safety of our associates and customers remain our highest priority. Given the growing risks associated with COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily close all of our stores. In order to assist impacted associates during this period, the Company will provide two weeks of financial support.”

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2019 net sales of $7.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 727 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019 in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

