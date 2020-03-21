VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Metals Corp. (CSE: BOLT) (FRANKFURT: NXFE) (OTCQB: PCRCF) (the “Company” or “Bolt Metals”) has completed a debt settlement with three creditors (the "Debt Settlement"). The Debt Settlement will result in an aggregate of $300,000.00 of indebtedness being retired in consideration for the issuance of 999,999 common shares at a price of $0.30 per common share. The indebtedness is held by three arm’s length parties. The Debt Settlement is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval.



The securities issued under the Debt Settlement are subject to a hold period expiring July 21, 2020.

About Bolt Metals

BOLT Metals Corp. is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade nickel and cobalt deposits, key raw material inputs for the growing lithium‐ion battery industry. Visit https://boltmetals.com/ to find out more.

Bolt Metals Corp.

Ranjeet Sundher – President and CEO

(604) 922-8272

rsundher@boltmetals.com

Steve Vanry – CFO & Director

(604) 922-8272

steve@vanrycap.com

Sean Bromley – Director & Investor Contact

(778) 985-8934

sean@theparmargroup.com

