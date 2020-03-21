MISSISSANGA, ONTARIO, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In cities across the globe citizens are being asked to work from home or social distance themselves while health organizations prepare testing sites, hospital units and clinics. In response UNITED SIKHS, a global humanitarian non-profit organization has opened Emergency Food Banks in Canada to assist with the overwhelming demand for food, supplies and hygiene products to help those in need.

Recently, UNITED SIKHS has appealed to the public to avoid, “panic buying” of supplies. In response, the Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Service stated that the food supply in Canada will remain unaffected by the Coronavirus pandemic. In addition, a warning was sent out to business owners who are allegedly taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis by overpricing goods. However, the demand for supplies is still a daily concern for homebound elderly population and families with children who are no longer able to receive daily school lunches

“When the general public is asked to stock their shelves for an undetermined amount of time, they overlook a great number of families who cannot afford to do so,” reports UNITED SIKHS Operations Manager, Canadian Chapter, Harpreet Singh. “For those families, UNITED SIKHS is dedicated to making sure they receive the supplies they need.”

UNITED SIKHS urges those who need Emergency Food Bank supplies to fill out a form here, or by contacting UNITED SIKHS directly (905) 672-2245 for assistance. Populations urged to call for this support are at- home elderly persons with pre-existing conditions, and low-income households with children.

The UNITED SIKHS EMERGENCY FOOD BANK free supplies include:

Canned goods

Hot meals

Dry goods

Medicines, (Over-the -counter meds)

UNITED SIKHS Chief Executive Officer Jagdeep Singh, urged “Our seniors, children and vulnerable groups with pre-existing medical conditions are suffering the most due to this pandemic. Those who are financially able should consider donating to UNITED SIKHS today so this free Emergency Food Bank of life essentials can be expanded to everyone who needs it.”

In step with the UNITED SIKHS mission, humanitarian action is needed to save lives, alleviate suffering and maintain human dignity during and after disasters caused by natural hazards. The UNITED SIKHS goal is to always prevent and strengthen preparedness for emergency situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reach of UNITED SIKHS is global and invites those living anywhere in the world to contact UNITED SIKHS via email at: contact@unitedsikhs.org, to activate a Sikh Aide support team in their community. Our teams run year-round to help eradicate poverty and work towards creating a healthier and happier world. For more information on UNITED SIHKS, visit: www.UNITEDSIKHS.org.

COVID-19 Sikh Guideline Materials will be distributed at more than 450 gurdwara institutions nationally.

Click here for COVID-19 resource materials in English and Panjabi.

About UNITED SIKHS: UNITED SIKHS is a U.N. affiliated, international non-profit, non-governmental, humanitarian relief, human development and advocacy organization, aimed at empowering those in need, especially disadvantaged and minority communities across the world. UNITED SIKHS is registered: as a non-profit tax exempt organization pursuant to Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code in the USA; as a Registered Charity in England and Wales under the Charities Act 1993, Charity Number 111 2055; registered in Australia as a not for profit NGO (ABN 24 317 847 103); and is a registered NGO in Belgium; as a non-profit organization in Canada; under the Societies Registration Act 1860 in Panjab and as a tax exempt organisation under section 80G of the Income Tax Act 1961; under the French Association Law 1901; under the Societies Registration Act 1860 in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, Pakistan; as a registered society under the Registrar of Societies in Malaysia (registered as UNITED SIKHS Malaysia Humanitarian Aid Organisation- Regn No: PPM-015-14-06042015); and an NGO pending registration in the Rep of Ireland.:

Sandy Levy UNITED SIKHS 210-439-5951 Sandra.Levy@unitedsikhs.org