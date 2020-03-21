SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) clarifies a shareholder letter issued to select stockholders on March 4, 2020. The letter issued incorrectly states that the 180-day post-IPO lockup period expires on March 25, 2020.



In fact, the 180-day post IPO lockup period expires before the trading day commences on March 24, 2020.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a high-growth, mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Oportun provides inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers in English and Spanish; online, over the phone, and in person, where available. Oportun operates in 19 states across the United States.

