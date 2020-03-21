New York, March 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Insulator Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798454/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9 Billion by the year 2025, Ceramic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$151.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$124.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ceramic will reach a market size of US$478.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

KREMPEL GmbH

MacLean-Fogg Company

NGK Insulators Ltd.

PFISTERER Holding AG

Siemens Energy

Toshiba Corporation

WT Henley







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798454/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Electric Insulator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Electric Insulator Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Electric Insulator Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Electric Insulator Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Ceramic (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Ceramic (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Ceramic (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Glass (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Glass (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Glass (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Composites (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Composites (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Composites (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Utilities (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Utilities (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Utilities (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Industries (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Industries (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Industries (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electric Insulator Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Electric Insulator Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Electric Insulator Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Electric Insulator Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Electric Insulator Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Electric Insulator Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Electric Insulator Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Electric Insulator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Electric Insulator Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Electric Insulator Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Electric Insulator Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Electric Insulator Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Electric Insulator Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Electric Insulator: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Electric Insulator Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Electric Insulator Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric

Insulator in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Electric Insulator Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: Electric Insulator Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Electric Insulator Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Electric Insulator Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Electric Insulator Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Electric Insulator in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Electric Insulator Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Electric Insulator Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electric Insulator Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Electric Insulator Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Electric Insulator Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Electric Insulator Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Electric Insulator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 50: Electric Insulator Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Electric Insulator Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Electric Insulator Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 53: Electric Insulator Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Electric Insulator Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Electric Insulator Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Electric Insulator Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Electric Insulator Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Electric Insulator Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Electric Insulator Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Electric Insulator Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Electric Insulator Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Electric Insulator Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Electric Insulator Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Electric Insulator Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Electric Insulator Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Electric Insulator Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Electric Insulator Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Electric Insulator Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Electric Insulator Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Electric Insulator in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Electric Insulator Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Electric Insulator Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Electric Insulator: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Electric Insulator Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Electric Insulator Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electric Insulator in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Electric Insulator Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Electric Insulator Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Electric Insulator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Electric Insulator Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Electric Insulator Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Spanish Electric Insulator Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Electric Insulator Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Electric Insulator Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Electric Insulator Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Electric Insulator Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Electric Insulator Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Electric Insulator Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Electric Insulator Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Electric Insulator Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Electric Insulator Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 92: Electric Insulator Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Electric Insulator Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Electric Insulator Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 95: Electric Insulator Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Electric Insulator Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Electric Insulator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Electric Insulator Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Electric Insulator Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Electric Insulator Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Electric Insulator Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Electric Insulator Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Electric Insulator Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Electric Insulator Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Electric Insulator Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Electric Insulator Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Electric Insulator Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Electric Insulator Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Electric Insulator Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Electric Insulator Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Electric Insulator Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Electric Insulator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Electric Insulator Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Electric Insulator Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Indian Electric Insulator Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Electric Insulator Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Electric Insulator Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Electric Insulator Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Electric Insulator Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 120: Electric Insulator Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Electric Insulator Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Electric Insulator Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Electric Insulator Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Insulator:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Electric Insulator Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Insulator Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Electric Insulator in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Insulator Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Electric Insulator Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Electric Insulator Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Electric Insulator Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Electric Insulator Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Electric Insulator Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Electric Insulator Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Electric Insulator Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Electric Insulator in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Electric Insulator Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Electric Insulator Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Electric Insulator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 140: Electric Insulator Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Electric Insulator Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Electric Insulator Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Electric Insulator Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Electric Insulator Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Electric Insulator Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Electric Insulator Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Electric Insulator Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Electric Insulator Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Electric Insulator Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Electric Insulator Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Electric Insulator Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Electric Insulator Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Electric Insulator Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Electric Insulator Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Electric Insulator Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Electric Insulator Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Electric Insulator Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 158: Electric Insulator Market in Rest of Latin America

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Electric Insulator Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Electric Insulator Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Electric Insulator Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Electric Insulator Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Electric Insulator Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 164: Electric Insulator Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Electric Insulator Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Electric Insulator Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Electric Insulator Historic Market

by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Electric Insulator Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Electric Insulator Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: Electric Insulator Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Electric Insulator Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Electric Insulator: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Electric Insulator Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Electric Insulator Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric

Insulator in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Iranian Electric Insulator Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 177: Electric Insulator Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Electric Insulator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 179: Electric Insulator Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Electric Insulator Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Electric Insulator Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 182: Electric Insulator Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Electric Insulator Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Electric Insulator Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Electric Insulator Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Electric Insulator Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electric Insulator in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Electric Insulator Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Electric Insulator Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Electric Insulator Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Electric Insulator Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 192: Electric Insulator Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Electric Insulator Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Electric Insulator Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Electric Insulator Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Electric Insulator Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Electric Insulator Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Electric Insulator Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Electric Insulator Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Electric Insulator Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Electric Insulator Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Electric Insulator Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Electric Insulator Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Electric Insulator Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Electric Insulator Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Electric Insulator Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: Electric Insulator Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS

KREMPEL GMBH

MACLEAN-FOGG COMPANY

NGK INSULATORS

PFISTERER HOLDING AG

SIEMENS ENERGY

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

WT HENLEY

ALMATIS B.V.

ASTRO MET

DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

GIPRO GMBH

GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD.

HUBBELL POWER SYSTEMS, INC.

INAEL ELéCTRICAL SYSTEMS SA (INAEL)

INCAP

LAPP INSULATORS

SIEMENS AG

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798454/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001