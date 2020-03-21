New York, March 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798913/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, Valves will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$26 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$20.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Valves will reach a market size of US$75.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$189.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
IV. COMPETITION
BRAECO
BRAY INTERNATIONAL
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
DWYER INSTRUMENTS
FITOK
HY-LOK CORPORATION
HAM-LET GROUP
HEX VALVES
OLIVER VALVES LIMITED
PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION
SAFELOK COMPONENTS LTD.
SSP FITTINGS CORPORATION
SWAGELOK COMPANY
TYLOK INTERNATIONAL
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798913/?utm_source=GNW
