NASHVILLE, March 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), has launched a proactive response plan to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 virus outbreak on its clients, communities and employees.



“During this unprecedented time, it is our obligation as a responsible, community-centric financial institution to protect and support our employees and their families, our clients and our local communities,” said Tim Schools, President and CEO.

Branch Service Delivery Effective Monday, March 23, 2020

To support the efforts of public health officials and help curtail the spread of COVID-19, CapStar is expanding its social distancing practice by modifying the operations of its financial center network.

Effective Monday, March 23 and until further notice, CapStar will temporarily redirect to drive-thru service only in most locations with in-branch consultations by appointment.

Two locations without drive-thru lanes that serve a critical community need will remain open with enhanced sanitation protocols, including financial centers in Green Hills (2321 Crestmoor Road) and the Gulch (1201 Demonbreun Street, Main Level). All locations will continue to actively accept loan and deposit applications and provide uninterrupted wealth management services.

For your convenience, drive-thru hours of operation have also been expanded. Please visit www.capstarbank.com/covid19 for updated hours at your local financial center.

“We encourage our clients to take advantage of CapStar’s full suite of digital services for 24/7 account access, including telephone, online and mobile banking, and our convenient ATM network,” said Schools.

Clients who would like to establish or discuss their account, have specialized cash supply needs, or need access to safe deposit boxes may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-526-3572.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $2.03 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 13 locations in seven Tennessee counties. The bank was recognized by Greenwich Associates, an international marketing firm, as a national Customer Service Leader for small business banking.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com .