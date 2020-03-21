Enclosed is information on candidates to the Board of Directors of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. to be elected at the Annual General Meeting 26 March 2020.

Deadline for declaring candidacy has passed. According to the Company's Articles of Association the Annual General Meeting elects five members and two alternate members for the Board of Directors and therefore the candidates will be elected to the Board of Directors without ballot at the meeting. Information on the candidates is attached.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 26 March 2020 at 16:00 (GMT).

