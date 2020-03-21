New York City, March 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an informational LIVESTREAM to help the accounting industry deal with changes and business impact due to COVID-19, leaders from the global CPA and Accounting Industry will hold a joint Livestream. Organised to help address key questions and share insights with the global accounting community, the Livestream provides an opportunity to come to a common platform and understand the severity and implications of this global pandemic and its impact on business. Join the Livestream on YouTube, FacebookLive, LinkedinLIVE and help create a better understanding of :

What impact is COVID-19 having on the global accounting industry

How can industry rebound

What are the steps firms must take now to create a contingency plan?

What are the best resources available to manage change?

The panelists for this Livestream include

