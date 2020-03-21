TORONTO, March 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) issued a strong recommendation to its 56,000 REALTOR® Members to stop conducting in-person open houses during the Ontario COVID-19 State of Emergency.



TRREB is committed to the protection of the health and safety of its Members and the general public, and has encouraged Members to continue to offer best practices due to the uncertainty we’re faced with in dealing with COVID-19. Open houses are typically used by some home sellers and their Realtors to market properties for sale to home buyers.

“In light of provincial government restrictions on public gatherings and guidance regarding social distancing, TRREB recommends that Members do not hold open houses for the time being. TRREB will be suppressing open houses on its Stratus MLS® system and our public facing websites trreb.ca , Collaborate and realtor.ca , until it is safe to restore,” said TRREB President Michael Collins.

For clarity, TRREB will also not enforce its MLS R-345 dealing with showings and inspections while the current government health advisories remain in effect. Property listings on the MLS® system will not be suspended because a property is not available for showings or inspections, which is what the rule requires.

“We’re at a critical phase with this pandemic and we all have to do our part to be successful in confronting this challenge in order to protect the health and safety of REALTORS®, their clients and the general public. We have provided resources to our Members to assist with Best Practices which you can review here: http://trreb.ca/index.php/news/news-releases/661-updated-open-houses-showings-covid-19-best-practices ,” added Collins.

“While we appreciate that this is the real estate brokerage’s decision in consultation with their clients, home buyers, sellers and businesses, we are recommending that open houses stop until further notice. Realtors are reminded that there are alternative online and virtual marketing opportunities for sellers that can easily be accessed by buyers. We encourage members to use alternative marketing strategies such as video and virtual tours wherever possible, and to continue to follow directives and guidance being given by the government and public health agencies,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

TRREB continues to monitor developments and will provide additional guidance as appropriate and as the situation develops.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada's largest real estate board with more than 56,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

