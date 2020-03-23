Tore Holand, Director of the Board in Grieg Seafood ASA, has on 20 March 2020 acquired 1 000 Grieg Seafood ASA shares at NOK 95.65 per share. Total shareholding after this share purchase is 1 000 shares.

Skippergata 24 AS, a family company where Tore Holand owns 46 %, has on 20 March 2020 acquired 1 000 Grieg Seafood ASA shares at NOK 95.65 per share. Total shareholding after this share purchase is 1 000 shares.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.