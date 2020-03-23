The list of AS LHV Group shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 27 March 2020 COB. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 26 March 2020. From this day onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2019. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 31 March 2020.







