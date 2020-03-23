All Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic markets remain fully operational

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today issued the following statement regarding its Nordic and Baltic market operations as part of the company’s continuity plan in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus:

Markets Remain Open: All Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic equity, fixed income and derivative markets remain fully operational and open during regular trading hours. Exchanges play an important role in the economy. In times of uncertainty and high volatility, it is particularly important to offer a platform for investors to manage their risks by providing the ability to move in and out of their positions and for companies to continue to raise capital.

Business Continuity Plan: Nasdaq has a robust framework in place to manage eventualities related to a number of crisis scenarios, including pandemics. Critical operations, including trading technology and market surveillance, have been tested over time to function successfully. Nasdaq is continuously reviewing its business continuity plans, and augmenting them as needed, to account for this rapidly evolving situation.

Employee Status: To ensure both employee safety and business continuity, Nasdaq has implemented and will continue to operate various working models. The company’s staff has been operating across a combination of work-from-home, split teams, and rotating staff schedules since March 9.

Office Status: As a precautionary effort, Nasdaq has reduced its number of open offices. All Nasdaq events at local European offices are postponed until further notice.

“The health and safety of employees, clients and partners is paramount to Nasdaq, and we remain intently focused on ensuring our markets continue to operate normally,” said Bjørn Sibbern, President, Nasdaq European Markets. “Exchanges play a vital role in the economy, and we will continue to work with our clients and regulators to maintain uninterrupted, resilient and dynamic markets also in these difficult times.”

