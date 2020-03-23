The Carlsberg Foundation, the New Carlsberg Foundation and the Tuborg Foundation are targeting extraordinary grants that can mobilize and support researchers, art museums and civil society in the scientific, economic and human efforts at a time when society is challenged by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The three foundations in the Carlsberg family seek to help mitigate the challenges associated with the global COVID-19 epidemic. It is in the DNA of foundations to take responsibility when people and society are met with serious challenges. A total of DKK 95 million (approx. $13.8m) ﻿will be donated.

Chairman of the Carlsberg Foundation, Professor Flemming Besenbacher, comments:

“COVID-19 is developing exponentially right now, so we are pleased that we have quickly been able to mobilize a collaboration between a number of the world’s leading researchers to contribute to solving the enormous challenges we face. Carlsberg’s founders J.C. and Carl Jacobsen and the Carlsberg Foundation have historically helped when communities have been in crisis, and we now need science more than ever to help solve these issues and think long-term.”



DKK 60 million for three research projects

The Carlsberg Foundation which fosters and supports ground-breaking research for an enlighted future grants DKK 60 million to three internationally relevant Corona virus projects.



A helping hand to art museums

The New Carlsberg Foundation, which supports the arts, donates DKK 30 million to restart crisis-affected art museums. Many art museums are temporarily closed on instructions from the authorities in connection with COVID-19, and the Ny Carlsberg Foundation has decided to provide funding to art museums for the implementation of programs that will draw guests back to museums when they reopen.



Support for those particularly affected

The Tuborg Foundation, which supports young people’s commitment to a sustainable future, donates DKK 5 million to an emergency pool for civil society youth organizations to launch activities targeted at people who are particularly affected by COVID-19. The Foundation will also monitor the need for assistance in those parts of the business sector that are severely affected by the current situation, for example music venues which the Tuborg Foundation has a tradition of supporting.



With these additional donations, the Carlsberg family foundations want to signal its support to the stakeholders and partners that are making a big difference to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and build better resilience for the future.



About the Carlsberg foundations

The Carlsberg Foundation is the parent foundation for the Carlsberg family and one of the world’s oldest commercial foundations. It remains the principal shareholder in Carlsberg Group. The Carlsberg Foundation was established by Brewer J.C. Jacobsen under the Charter and Deed of Gift of 1876. The Foundation took over J.C. Jacobsen’s brewery, Old Carlsberg, following his death in 1888. In 1902, his son, Carl, and his wife, Ottilia Jacobsen, donated the New Carlsberg Brewery to the Carlsberg Foundation. At the same time, they established the New Carlsberg Foundation as an independent foundation under the Carlsberg Foundation. The Tuborg Foundation was established in 1931 with the objective of enabling civil society voluntary communities to develop and revitalise themselves, aiming to inspire even more people to join communities that make a difference.

