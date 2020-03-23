Selbyville, Delaware, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Erythritol Market revenue is set to reach over USD 310 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Changing consumer perceptions towards low calorie consumption and rapid tilt towards weight management products is likely to stimulate the market demand.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, obesity & diabetes along with shifting perceptions towards overall wellness and fitness trends is likely to augment the market demand. Erythritol is widely utilized in manufacturing low glycemic index and low calorie-based sweeteners that aid in boosting metabolic rate without triggering vitals such as insulin and cholesterol. The market is also gaining strength as it is 60-70% as sweet as table sugar and almost non-caloric. Glycemic index of erythritol is zero and it does not cause tooth decay. It is absorbed in the small intestine and then for the most part excreted unchanged in the urine. Therefore, does not cause gastric side effects unlike other sugar alcohols which is likely to foster erythritol market demand.

Rising demand for natural and high-quality ingredients in cosmetic preparations owing to rising awareness towards dermatological aspects of healthcare is likely to stimulate market demand. Erythritol is widely utilized is manufacturing various cosmetic products owing to its moisture retention and regenerative properties. Additionally, rapid adoption of manufacturing anti-aging serums and night creams owing to effective performance against wrinkles and poor cleaning properties is likely to fuel the industry growth.

Some major findings of erythritol market analysis report include:

The demand for erythritol is increasing globally owing to shift from traditional sugar and rising demand for low calorie F&B products such as chewing gum, yogurt or custard

Changing dietary patterns, is driving the demand for erythritol granules for its use in tabletop sweeteners as it resembles the taste, appearance and crystallinity of sucrose, without adding the calories

Industry players are rapidly investing in R&D to develop novel ways to extract pure erythritol powder and developing indigenous technology to gain brand recognition in market

On account of its humectant function, pleasant taste, sweetness and non-cariogenic properties, erythritol is recognized as the ideal base for toothpaste and mouthwash recipes

Increasing cases of diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases is likely to augment the market demand

Some of the major players operating in erythritol market include Tate & Lyle, Nikken Chemical, Baolingbao Biology, JUNGBUNZLAURER SUISSE AG, and Cargill

Stringent labelling regulations in North America & Europe to protect consumer interest is increasing competition in market as manufactures are introducing new products to gain maximum market share

Industry players are trying to gain recognition in market sphere by advertising on social media and distributing free samples which is likely to accelerate market share

Erythritol Market Forecasts By Application (Beverage, Bakery, Confectionery & Dairy Products, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical), By Form (Powder, Granular), Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

Rapid penetration of sports and energy drinks in Asia Pacific market and increasing demand for low calorie beverage solutions is likely to boost market demand. Erythritol is widely used in manufacturing high performance & low-calorie beverages owing to its quick solubility, low residual nature, and sugar like taste without high calorie intake which is likely to boost erythritol market outlook.

Several industry players are engaged in developing novel techniques to extract erythritol and also developing industry specific targeted solutions. Furthermore, rising number on new industry players is increasing competition in market as manufactures want to capitalize on emerging healthcare trends. Industry players are sourcing local raw materials and developing indigenous technology to reduce prices and gain competitive price advantage which is likely to boost market share.

