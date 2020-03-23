OneSavings Bank plc
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated with the PDMRs

(i)            Awards

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 19 March 2020 at a price of £2.5836 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.

The purpose of the DSBP is to facilitate the deferral of part of a participant’s annual bonus into Shares.  Awards to Executive Directors will normally vest three years after grant and awards to other PDMRs will normally vest one year after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions. 

The PSP awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, relative total shareholder return and a non-financial risk metric.  The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years following grant.  Clawback and malus provisions apply to these Awards.

The Group Remuneration Committee considered whether to reduce the grant level of the PSP awards in light of the recent share price falls, or to delay the grant.  However, acknowledging that Coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting the stock market generally, it determined that the 2020 awards should be granted at the normal grant level under the policy. It also decided against delaying the grant, as it was not possible to forecast when the stock market was likely to stabilise. The Group Remuneration Committee however has discretion to adjust the vesting level to ensure that the reward level reflects underlying performance, risk and individual conduct and in doing so will consider whether there have been any windfall gains in the event of a swift recovery in the stock market and company share price.

Name Number of Shares acquired
Executive Directors  
 DSBPPSPTOTAL
Andrew Golding114,558312,935427,493
April Talintyre77,172212,881290,053
Other PDMRs  
Jens Bech33,909121,002154,911
Alan Cleary32,145153,983186,128
Richard Davis20,943 020,943
Peter Elcock32,145151,783183,928
Jason Elphick24,33395,101119,434
John Gaunt077,99277,992
Hasan Kazmi33,051101,778134,829
Clive Kornitzer38,186129,774167,960
Lisa Odendaal23,63683,136106,772
Paul Whitlock15,44778,17093,617
Richard Wilson21,88383,455105,338

(ii)           Vestings – Sale to Satisfy Tax Liabilities

The Company also notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards vested under the following plans:

  • 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 16 March 2017 at a price of £4.0754 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.
     
  • 2017 Performance Share Plan, which  was granted on 16 March 2017 at a price of £4.0754 per Share, being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant; 75.1 per cent of the awards vested.
     
  • 2019 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 14 March 2019 at a price of £3.9008 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.

The number of shares sold represents the tax liability for each individual.

Name Number of Shares disposed 
Executive Directors  
 DSBPPSPTOTAL
Andrew Golding23,07650,76973,845
April Talintyre15,62926,90442,533
Other PDMRs  
Jens Bech12,35122,06034,411
Richard Davis7,5409,41716,957
Jason Elphick8,8196,12714,946
Hasan Kazmi10,26312,45422,717
Clive Kornitzer13,27918,87632,155
Lisa Odendaal7,4146,99214,406
Richard Wilson8,05910,32818,387

(iii)          Shares purchased by Directors and other PDMRs in the market.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Andrew Golding  
   

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Executive Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

Full name of the entityOneSavings Bank plc
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table   

Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
19 March 2020Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BM7S7K96Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.5836427,493£1,104,470.91
Aggregated£2.5836427,493£1,104,470.91


 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 19 March 2020Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BM7S7K96London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 Disposal		 PriceVolumeTotal
£1.72178573,845£127,145.21
Aggregated£1.72178573,845£127,145.21
         


         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person David Weymouth   
   

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChairman
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

Full name of the entityOneSavings Bank plc
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 19 March 2020Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BM7S7K96London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£1.7310005,500£9,520.50
Aggregated£1.7310005,500£9,520.50
         

  

         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Valeryane Elphick
   

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusSpouse of Jason Elphick - Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOneSavings Bank plc
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2020Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BM7S7K96London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.265168,608£19,498.50
Aggregated£2.265168,608£19,498.50
         


         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Mary McNamara 
   

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusNon-Executive Director
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOneSavings Bank plc
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 19 March 2020Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BM7S7K96London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£1.7317,000£29,410
Aggregated£1.7317,000£29,410
         


         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Paul Whittaker 
   

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusSpouse of Mary McNamara - Non-Executive Director
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOneSavings Bank plc
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 19 March 2020Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BM7S7K96London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£1.7327,500£47,575
Aggregated£1.7327,500£47,575
         


         

Notes to Editors

About OneSavings Bank plc

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.

OneSavings Bank

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, InterBay Commercial and Prestige Finance. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.


Charter Court Financial Services Group

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and credit consultancy and retail savings products. It operates through its three brands – Precise Mortgages, Exact Mortgage Experts and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.