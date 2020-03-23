OneSavings Bank plc
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated with the PDMRs
(i) Awards
The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 19 March 2020 at a price of £2.5836 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.
The purpose of the DSBP is to facilitate the deferral of part of a participant’s annual bonus into Shares. Awards to Executive Directors will normally vest three years after grant and awards to other PDMRs will normally vest one year after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions.
The PSP awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, relative total shareholder return and a non-financial risk metric. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years following grant. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these Awards.
The Group Remuneration Committee considered whether to reduce the grant level of the PSP awards in light of the recent share price falls, or to delay the grant. However, acknowledging that Coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting the stock market generally, it determined that the 2020 awards should be granted at the normal grant level under the policy. It also decided against delaying the grant, as it was not possible to forecast when the stock market was likely to stabilise. The Group Remuneration Committee however has discretion to adjust the vesting level to ensure that the reward level reflects underlying performance, risk and individual conduct and in doing so will consider whether there have been any windfall gains in the event of a swift recovery in the stock market and company share price.
|Name
|Number of Shares acquired
|Executive Directors
|DSBP
|PSP
|TOTAL
|Andrew Golding
|114,558
|312,935
|427,493
|April Talintyre
|77,172
|212,881
|290,053
|Other PDMRs
|Jens Bech
|33,909
|121,002
|154,911
|Alan Cleary
|32,145
|153,983
|186,128
|Richard Davis
|20,943
|0
|20,943
|Peter Elcock
|32,145
|151,783
|183,928
|Jason Elphick
|24,333
|95,101
|119,434
|John Gaunt
|0
|77,992
|77,992
|Hasan Kazmi
|33,051
|101,778
|134,829
|Clive Kornitzer
|38,186
|129,774
|167,960
|Lisa Odendaal
|23,636
|83,136
|106,772
|Paul Whitlock
|15,447
|78,170
|93,617
|Richard Wilson
|21,883
|83,455
|105,338
(ii) Vestings – Sale to Satisfy Tax Liabilities
The Company also notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards vested under the following plans:
The number of shares sold represents the tax liability for each individual.
|Name
|Number of Shares disposed
|Executive Directors
|DSBP
|PSP
|TOTAL
|Andrew Golding
|23,076
|50,769
|73,845
|April Talintyre
|15,629
|26,904
|42,533
|Other PDMRs
|Jens Bech
|12,351
|22,060
|34,411
|Richard Davis
|7,540
|9,417
|16,957
|Jason Elphick
|8,819
|6,127
|14,946
|Hasan Kazmi
|10,263
|12,454
|22,717
|Clive Kornitzer
|13,279
|18,876
|32,155
|Lisa Odendaal
|7,414
|6,992
|14,406
|Richard Wilson
|8,059
|10,328
|18,387
(iii) Shares purchased by Directors and other PDMRs in the market.
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Andrew Golding
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.5836
|427,493
|£1,104,470.91
|Aggregated
|£2.5836
|427,493
|£1,104,470.91
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£1.721785
|73,845
|£127,145.21
|Aggregated
|£1.721785
|73,845
|£127,145.21
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|April Talintyre
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.5836
|290,053
|£749,380.93
|Aggregated
|£2.5836
|290,053
|£749,380.93
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£1.721785
|42,533
|£73,232.68
|Aggregated
|£1.721785
|42,533
|£73,232.68
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jens Bech
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Commercial Director
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£1.764186
|11,274
|£19,889.43
|Aggregated
|£1.764186
|11,274
|£19,889.43
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.5836
|154,911
|£400,228.06
|Aggregated
|£2.5836
|154,911
|£400,228.06
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£1.721785
|34,411
|£59,248.34
|Aggregated
|£1.721785
|34,411
|£59,248.34
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Alan Cleary
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Managing Director, Mortgages
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.5836
|186,128
|£480,880.30
|Aggregated
|£2.5836
|186,128
|£480,880.30
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Richard Davis
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Information Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.5836
|20,943
|£54,108.33
|Aggregated
|£2.5836
|20,943
|£54,108.33
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£1.721785
|16,957
|£29,196.31
|Aggregated
|£1.721785
|16,957
|£29,196.31
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Peter Elcock
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Risk Officer, CCFS
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.5836
|183,928
|£475,196.38
|Aggregated
|£2.5836
|183,928
|£475,196.38
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jason Elphick
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|20 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.25223
|8,214
|£18,499.82
|Aggregated
|£2.25223
|8,214
|£18,499.82
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.5836
|119,434
|£308,569.68
|Aggregated
|£2.5836
|119,434
|£308,569.68
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£1.721785
|14,946
|£25,733.80
|Aggregated
|£1.721785
|14,946
|£25,733.80
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|John Gaunt
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Information Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.5836
|77,992
|£201,500.13
|Aggregated
|£2.5836
|77,992
|£201,500.13
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Hasan Kazmi
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Risk Officer, OSB
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.5836
|134,829
|£348,344.20
|Aggregated
|£2.5836
|134,829
|£348,344.20
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£1.721785
|22,717
|£39,113.79
|Aggregated
|£1.721785
|22,717
|£39,113.79
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Clive Kornitzer
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Operating Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.5836
|167,960
|£433,941.46
|Aggregated
|£2.5836
|167,960
|£433,941.46
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£1.721785
|32,155
|£55,364
|Aggregated
|£1.721785
|32,155
|£55,364
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Lisa Odendaal
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Internal Auditor
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.5836
|106,772
|£275,856.14
|Aggregated
|£2.5836
|106,772
|£275,856.14
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£1.721785
|14,406
|£24,804.03
|Aggregated
|£1.721785
|14,406
|£24,804.03
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Paul Whitlock
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Managing Director, Savings
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.5836
|93,617
|£241,868.88
|Aggregated
|£2.5836
|93,617
|£241,868.88
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Richard Wilson
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Credit Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.5836
|105,338
|£272,151.26
|Aggregated
|£2.5836
|105,338
|£272,151.26
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£1.721785
|18,387
|£31,658.46
|Aggregated
|£1.721785
|18,387
|£31,658.46
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|David Weymouth
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chairman
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£1.731000
|5,500
|£9,520.50
|Aggregated
|£1.731000
|5,500
|£9,520.50
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Valeryane Elphick
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Spouse of Jason Elphick - Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|20 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.26516
|8,608
|£19,498.50
|Aggregated
|£2.26516
|8,608
|£19,498.50
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Mary McNamara
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£1.73
|17,000
|£29,410
|Aggregated
|£1.73
|17,000
|£29,410
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Paul Whittaker
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Spouse of Mary McNamara - Non-Executive Director
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 March 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£1.73
|27,500
|£47,575
|Aggregated
|£1.73
|27,500
|£47,575
Enquiries:
OneSavings Bank plc
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796
Head of Company Secretariat
Brunswick
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OneSavings Bank plc
OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.
OneSavings Bank
OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.
OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, InterBay Commercial and Prestige Finance. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.
OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.
Charter Court Financial Services Group
CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and credit consultancy and retail savings products. It operates through its three brands – Precise Mortgages, Exact Mortgage Experts and Charter Savings Bank.
It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.
CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.
OneSavings Bank plc
Chatham, UNITED KINGDOM
