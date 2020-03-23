Danderyd March 23, 2020

Copperstone is continuing the exploration at the Viscaria D-zone, thanks to the encouraging results from the current drill campaign at the Viscaria Copper Project. Very long intersections including (VDD0210) 16.5m @ 2.3% Cu and (VDD0211) 4.9m @ 1.3% Cu, both outside the mineral resource boundary



Highlights

·The diamond drill hole VDD0210 and VDD0211 have returned impressive intersections of:

VDD0210

88.1m at 1.1% Cu from 620m, including 11.8m at 2.1% Cu from 635m 16.5m at 2.3% Cu from 668.6m 4.6m at 2.4% Cu from 695.1m 2.6m at 3.3% Cu from 705.5m



VDD0211

o 4.4m at 1.1% Cu from 537m

o 65.8m at 0.5% Cu from 563.1m, including

§ 4.9m at 1.3% Cu from 563.1m

§ 2.5m at 1.4% Cu from 595.5m

§ 19.9m at 0.28% Cu from 609m, including

·9.3m at 1% Cu from 610m

·VDD0210 is located at D Zone north shoot, outside and below the D zone estimated resources, and between holes VDD 193 and 195

·VDD0211 is located at D zone north shoots, outside and below the D zone estimated resources, North East long strike from VDD0193 and below VDD0183

·VDD0212 and VDD0213 have both intersected visible chalcopyrite and confirmed the extensions of D zone north shoot along strike and to depth. The lab assay results are pending.

·Visual results from hole VDD0213 are particularly encouraging and suggest another shoot of potentially higher-grade mineralisation (see photographs attached)

All intercepts are reported as “along the hole”, no calculation of true widths have been made.

“Finding more and more copper (open in all directions) will make the funding of the mine development and processing plant smoother and secure an extended life-of-mine. Simultaneously, our environmental permit team is working towards the submission of the application to the Land and Environmental Court. We expect Copperstone to provide significant growth and employment opportunities for Norrbotten county, as well as quality production of metals in an environmentally and socially responsible manner for years to come.”, comments CEO Michael Mattsson.

For further information, please contact Michael Mattsson (CEO) at +46(0)580-88890, or info@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone webpage: www.copperstone.se

This press release contains insider information which Copperstone Resources AB (publ) is obliged to publish according to the EU market abuse regulation (MAR). The information was delivered by the above-mentioned contact for publishing March 23, 2020 at 08:20 CET.

Please see the attached pdf for complete information and regarding forward looking statements.

About Copperstone

Copperstone is a public company trading as COPP B on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 505 65 172. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally recognized mining districts of Kiruna and the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. In addition, the Company also owns an exploitation concession in the Bergslagen mining region, in central Sweden.

Qualified Person

The technical information herein has been reviewed by the Qualified Person of the Company (QP) Thomas Lindholm M. Sc., GeoVista AB, Luleå.

