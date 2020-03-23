The Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland (hereinafter may be reffered as to the Company) held on 23th March 2020 approved to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share for the year 2019 (the total amount allocated for dividends is EUR 323 thousand).



The Board of the Company notes that the Dividend Payment Policy of the Company was approved during the Annual General Shareholders Meeting held on 10th April 2018, stating for at least EUR 0.10 per share.

The Company notes that dividends will be paid out and dividend payment procedure for 2019 published within one month of the General Shareholders Meeting that approved the decision to allocate the dividends. Persons, who will be shareholders of INVL Baltic Farmland at the end of 6th April 2020, the tenth day after the general shareholders meeting to approve the resolution to allocate part of company’s profit for the payment of dividends, are entitled to receive dividends.

The ex-date is 3th April 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares of INVL Baltic Farmland, ISIN code LT0000128753, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to dividends for the year 2019.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Egle Surpliene

Director

E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com



