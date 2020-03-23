We hereby announce the audited annual information, the confirmation of responsible persons and Audit Committee report of INVL Baltic Farmland for the year 2019.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Egle Surpliene
Director
E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com
Attachments
INVL Baltic Farmland
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
INVL Baltic Farmland_audit committee activity report_2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
INVL Baltic Farmland_Annual information_2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
INVL Baltic Farmland_Confirmation of responsible persons_2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
INVL Baltic Farmland LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: