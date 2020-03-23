Marimekko Corporation, Press Release, 23 March 2020 at 9.30 a.m.
Marimekko Corporation takes the coronavirus situation very seriously and has hence decided to implement precautionary measures for the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday April 8 in Finlandia Hall, Helsinki at 1 p.m.
More information and instructions on attending and voting by proxy (including a proxy template) are available on the company website at https://company.marimekko.com/en/investors/management/general-meeting/annual-general-meeting-2020/
Marimekko monitors the coronavirus situation closely and follows the recommendations and decisions by the authorities and will publish updates on these instructions if needed.
Further information:
General Counsel Tiina Lencioni, Marimekko, tel. +358 9 758 71 / tiina.lencioni@marimekko.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Key media
Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2019, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 251 million and the company's net sales were EUR 125 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 450 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com
Marimekko Corporation
Helsinki, FINLAND
Marimekko Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: