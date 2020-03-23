Marimekko Corporation, Press Release, 23 March 2020 at 9.30 a.m.



Marimekko Corporation takes the coronavirus situation very seriously and has hence decided to implement precautionary measures for the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday April 8 in Finlandia Hall, Helsinki at 1 p.m.

For safety reasons, all shareholders are urged to exercise their attendance and voting rights through proxy representation and not to attend the meeting physically. Due to the restrictions and recommendations imposed by the Finnish authorities, the number of participants allowed to attend the meeting will be limited. Marimekko will strictly comply with any of such restrictions and recommendations.

Shareholders who have already registered but will not attend by proxy representation are encouraged to cancel their prior notice of attendance.

The meeting can be followed through a live webcast on the company website.

The meeting and all presentations, including the review by the President and CEO, will be kept short and in line with the minimal requirements.

The participation of the members of the Board of Directors will be limited to the minimum as well.

There will be no coffee service or possibility to discuss with the company’s management.

More information and instructions on attending and voting by proxy (including a proxy template) are available on the company website at https://company.marimekko.com/en/investors/management/general-meeting/annual-general-meeting-2020/

Marimekko monitors the coronavirus situation closely and follows the recommendations and decisions by the authorities and will publish updates on these instructions if needed.

Further information:



General Counsel Tiina Lencioni, Marimekko, tel. +358 9 758 71 / tiina.lencioni@marimekko.com





DISTRIBUTION:

Key media



