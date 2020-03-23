UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

The Company informs that on 23rd March 2020 received a letter from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, the authority implementing the rights of the sole shareholder of the Company (hereinafter - the Ministry of Finance), with the request for the Company to start preparation for its initial public offering (hereinafter – IPO), choosing issue window in accordance to the situation in the capital markets, to initiate IPO process related actions and prepare required documents (hereinafter – the Letter).

The Ministry of Finance formed the Letter in accordance to the decisions of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania and the Security Commission for the Coordination of Protection of Objects of National Security, which were announced by the Company on 18th March 2020 in the notification on the material event ( link ).

It is stated in The Letter that the Company should prepare for IPO in accordance with the guidelines of the recommendation provided by the working group (hereinafter – the Working group), which assessed Company’s long-term financing alternatives, by September of 2020.

As it was announced in the Company’s notification on the material event ( link ), the Working group, on 28th February 2020 provided its recommendation indicating that Company's IPO is the most effective capital raising alternative and recommended to the Ministry of Finance to initiate the adoption of decisions required to delegate the Company to implement the IPO by issuing a new share issue.

The recommendation of the Working Group is available on the website of the Ministry of Finance ( link ).

The Company about the next steps regarding the preparation for the IPO will inform in accordance with the law.