Tampa, Florida, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Community Association Journal magazine announced its seventh annual Readers' Choice Award winners in the March 2020 issue of the magazine with an expanded section profiling notable winners for the year.



One of the notable winners was RealManage Florida, who has won the Diamond level award for the fifth year in a row.



RealManage Florida has office locations in Tampa, Port Charlotte, Pembroke Pines, Boca Raton, and Orlando. It has been providing HOA management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, luxury high-rises, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities for over fifteen years. They pride themselves on providing local, personalized service, and cutting-edge management technology that is unsurpassed in the industry.



Joseph Hansen, Division President states, "I am incredibly proud of our team in Florida. Winning this award for five years in a row now is an incredible achievement and a great way to close out all of our hard work in 2019. We always aim to provide the best service possible to our family of clients and it is fantastic that our clients responded by voting for us to win this award for the fifth year in a row."



The FLCAJ Readers' Choice Awards is a unique recognition program that shines a spotlight on the positive and productive contributions by community association service providers across Florida. They are presented to service providers that demonstrate through their commitment to the community associations, and they serve an exemplary level of proficiency, reliability, fairness, and integrity.



Since being founded in 2013, the Awards have grown every year, with more than 500 service providers nominated for this year's awards and more than 8,400 votes cast.

For more information, please visit fcapgroup.com.

About RealManage

RealManage is an HOA management company that for over 30 years has helped community associations thrive. RealManage manages hundreds of community associations in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities.

Stay Connected:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Subscribe to Blog

Amanda Causey RealManage 866-403-1588 info@realmanage.com