Essi Sten appointed as Head of Taaleri Real Estate business and member of the Group’s Executive Management Team

Essi Sten, 46, has today been appointed Head of Taaleri Real Estate business and a member of Taaleri Group’s Executive Management Team. Essi joins Taaleri from Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, one of the largest listed property companies and the largest in community service properties in Nordics, where she held the position as Country Manager, Finland. She has more than 20 years of extensive experience from the real estate business from different positions. Essi Sten will start in her position at Taaleri on 1 April 2019.

“Recruiting Essi, who has extensive experience and solid know-how of the real estate market, is an important step in further accelerating Taaleri’s real estate operations in line with our strategy. Already today, the real estate team includes experts in investment, financing and development. We manage twelve different funds that have invested in rental homes, property development projects, land lots and forests. We see interesting growth opportunities within this sector, "says Taaleri’s CEO Robin Lindahl.

