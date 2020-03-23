PGS Annual General Meeting is scheduled for April 22, 2020 at 15:00 CEST. The calling notice and proxy forms for PGS 2020 Annual General Meeting can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no or www.pgs.com. The calling notice and proxy forms are also available in Norwegian on the web pages listed above.
For details, contact:
Bård Stenberg, SVP IR & Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
