Estonian Police and Border Guard Board has publicly communicated that AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and AS GRK Infra were announced as preferred bidders in the public procurement No. 204854 „The design and construction of the mainland southeast border of Republic of Estonia“. The total value of the joint bid is approximately 14.7 million euros, plus value added tax. AS Merko Ehitus will disclose information about the signing of design and construction contract through stock exchange system. AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will be the main general contractor with the share of 51:49.

The first stage construction works will take place on a 23.5-kilometre border segment from the point in Võru County where the borders of Estonia, Latvia and Russia meet till Luhamaa border inspection point. Works will last 36 months from the signing of the contract.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Member of Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann, phone: +372 680 5105.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.