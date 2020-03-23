Paris, March 23rd 2020

Rumors circulated recently indicating that LVMH would consider buying Tiffany shares on the open market.

These rumors lead LVMH to recall that, in accordance with the agreement concluded with Tiffany in November 2019, LVMH is currently committed not to buy Tiffany shares.

LVMH

