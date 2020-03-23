Selbyville, Delaware, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on peripheral interventions market which estimates the global market valuation for peripheral interventions will cross US$ 11.5 billion by 2026. Technological advancements in interventional devices will accelerate peripheral interventions market growth.

Increasing incidence of chronic disorders and expanding geriatric patient pool will offer significant growth opportunities to peripheral interventions market. Consumption of carbohydrate-rich food, complex medical health conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, excess weight and smoking are some of the key factors responsible for cardiovascular diseases. Rising awareness among the population and adoption of technological advanced products such as polytetrafluroethylene, pro-slit covered tip and catheter technologies during treatment procedures will escalate the market growth during projected timeframe.

Guidewires market will grow at lucrative 8.6% CAGR during forecast period owing to technological advancements. Technical breakthroughs in accessibility, affordability, flexibility coupled with minimal deformity are the key factors responsible for increasing use of guidewires in interventional procedures. Thus, advancements in guidewires through innovation coupled with its ease of use will augment demand for guidewires in the market.

Vascular diseases market is expected to grow at 8.8% CAGR during projected period due to the increasing prevalence of vascular diseases. Peripheral artery disease is one of the leading causes for death that affects more than 200 million people globally. Moreover, growing geriatric population has also contributed to increasing incidences of peripheral artery diseases. Thus, increasing burden of cardiovascular disorders will accelerate demand for peripheral interventions devices.

Ambulatory surgical centers market was valued over USD 250 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at significant rate. Increasing preference for ambulatory surgical centers owing to its advantages such as multi-functionality and investments in advanced devices for peripheral interventions will provide lucrative growth opportunities for peripheral interventions market. Furthermore, sophisticated infrastructure and rising investments by government will boost demand for interventional devices in the ambulatory surgical centers during projected period.

Europe peripheral interventions market held the market share of 27% in 2019 and is expected to witness momentous growth during forecast period. As per the European Heart Network, every year, about 3.9 million people die due to CVD. In 2015, there were about 6.1 million new CVD cases in the European Union and around 11.3 million new cases of cardiovascular diseases in the entire Europe. Moreover, rising expenditure on cardiovascular disease treatment coupled with presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure will propel the demand for interventional devices in the region.

Some major findings of the peripheral interventions market report include:

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases coupled with technological advancements in devices to provide better treatment will offer lucrative growth potential to peripheral interventions devices.





Growing adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive treatment procedures will stimulate demand for peripheral interventions devices.





Major players operating in the peripheral interventions market include Cardinal Health, DePuy Synthes, Abbott laboratories, Medtronic and C.R. Bard among other players.





Industry players are implementing various strategies such as product innovations, partnerships and collaborations to gain competitive advantage for business expansion. For instance, In June 2019, Abbott launched advanced mapping catheter. This product launched helped Abbott to increase the efficiency of company’s existing product portfolio in the peripheral intervention market.

