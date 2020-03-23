Company Announcement no. 11/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 34,987 675.19 23,622,830 March 16, 2020 1,000 509.23 509,231 March 17, 2020 1,000 533.37 533,373 March 18, 2020 1,000 532.69 532,686 March 19, 2020 1,000 500.47 500,470 March 20, 2020 1,000 501.71 501,708 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 39,987 655.22 26,200,298

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 790,675 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 6.5m (approx. DKK 48.2m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

Attachment