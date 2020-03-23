Transactions during 16-20 March



On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 16-20 March:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 657,234 612,472,865 16 March 2020 20,000 690.62 13,812,450 17 March 2020 15,000 702.12 10,531,763 18 March 2020 40,000 668.43 26,737,276 19 March 2020 15,000 679.38 10,190,651 20 March 2020 17,488 693.24 12,123,386 Total, 16-20 March 2020 107,488 73,395,526 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 20 March 2020* 46,794 682.83 31,952,127 Accumulated under the programme 811,516 717,820,518

* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 5,387,672 own B shares, corresponding to 3.5% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221

Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232



Media Relations:

Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216

Anders Bering +45 4179 1217



