Transactions during 16-20 March
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 16-20 March:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|657,234
|612,472,865
|16 March 2020
|20,000
|690.62
|13,812,450
|17 March 2020
|15,000
|702.12
|10,531,763
|18 March 2020
|40,000
|668.43
|26,737,276
|19 March 2020
|15,000
|679.38
|10,190,651
|20 March 2020
|17,488
|693.24
|12,123,386
|Total, 16-20 March 2020
|107,488
|73,395,526
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 20 March 2020*
|46,794
|682.83
|31,952,127
|Accumulated under the programme
|811,516
|717,820,518
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 5,387,672 own B shares, corresponding to 3.5% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
