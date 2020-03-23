Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 23 March 2020 Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH) notes that further to the Company’s announcement and publication of its notice of meeting convening the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 13 March 2020, the Board has now been advised that, in response to the concerns arising from the Covid-19 (or Coronavirus) pandemic and the UK Government’s latest advice in relation to measures aimed at managing the pandemic, the venue and facilities intended for the AGM will no longer be available on 7 April 2020.



The AGM will still proceed on the previously notified date and time, 11.00 a.m. on 7 April 2020, but the Board has determined that the venue for the AGM be changed to The Officers' Mess Royston Road, Duxford, Cambridge, England, CB22 4QH. All other details of the AGM, including the resolutions to be proposed at the meeting, remain unchanged from those notified to shareholders on 13 March 2020.

The Company considers the well-being of shareholders a key priority and the Board is closely monitoring developments in respect of the Covid-19 situation. Given the potential health risks of attendance, the Board strongly recommends that all its shareholders on this occasion appoint a proxy to ensure their vote counts at the AGM (and wherever possible, avoid attending the AGM in person or through any representative).

It has also come to the attention of the Board that the hard copy proxy form posted to shareholders on 13 March 2020 together with the notice convening the AGM contained certain manifest errors and, accordingly, shareholders are requested to submit the proxy form which can be obtained either from the Company’s website at http://acaciapharma.com/investors/shareholder-meetings or, alternatively, by contacting the Company Secretary on +44 (0)1223 919765. Hard copy proxy forms must be returned to the Company at the address specified thereon so as to be received by the Company no later than 11.00 a.m. on 3 April 2020. If any shareholder has already returned its hard copy proxy form, the Board kindly requests that they re-submit the valid completed proxy instead and in the case of any issues, please contact the Company Secretary on the above telephone number to discuss.

Alternatively, CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by using the CREST electronic appointment service may do so by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual. To be valid, the appropriate CREST message, regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or an amendment to the instructions given to a previously appointed proxy, must be transmitted so as to be received by the Company’s agent Equiniti Limited, whose CREST participant ID is RA19, by 11.00 a.m. on 3 April 2020.

If you submit more than one valid completed proxy, the proxy received last before the latest time for receipt of proxies will take precedence.

Given the circumstances, the AGM will be kept as short and concise as possible. Further, any shareholders proposing to attend the AGM should note that the following measures will be in operation at the revised meeting venue:

increased hygiene measures;

no serving of coffee or other food or refreshments; and

strict limitations on the number of external guests.

In addition, on this occasion, the Board does not expect to attend the AGM. Shareholders wishing to ask questions at the AGM should submit them in writing marked for the attention of the Company Secretary at The Officers' Mess Royston Road, Duxford, Cambridge, England, CB22 4QH or by email to alielsley@acaciapharma.com by no later than 11.00 a.m. on 3 April 2020. Written responses to such questions will be posted to the Company’s website at or around the time of the AGM.

The Company and the Board will continue to update shareholders on any further material developments in the usual way, via the Regulatory News Service.

