Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market, by Usage Mode, by Modality, by Component, by Application, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market size is expected to reach $6.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
Because of the rapid evolution of medical imaging workstations, businesses are concentrating on improving technology and providing public access to the software. Growing preference for digital platforms coupled with growing developments in the healthcare industry and new medical facilities will further promote business growth at workstations for medical imaging.
Over the forecast period, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide will have a positive impact on industry growth. Widespread adoption of medical imaging workstations to increase the precision and quality of the diagnosis while reducing manual workflow is expected to benefit business growth. In addition, technological advances in imaging systems along with favorable payment policies will further increase the size of the business. Nevertheless, high workstation costs and skilled technicians' dearth may hinder the growth of the medical imaging workstation industry over the coming years.
Due to the growing need for early and successful cancer diagnosis & care, the oncology segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018, combined with the increased use of multimodal diagnosis for precise clinical cancer assessment. The growing cancer burden throughout major healthcare markets, the ongoing marketing of oncology-specific medical imaging workstations, and the extensive research ecosystem aimed at developing new cancer diagnosis & treatment strategies are among the key factors that support this segment's growth.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Medical Imaging Workstations Market. Companies such as Canon, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, and General Electric (GE) Co., Accuray, Inc., and Hologic, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Medical Imaging Workstations Market.
Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
Acquisitions & Mergers
Product Launches & Expansions
Geographical Expansions
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market, by Usage Mode
1.4.2 Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market, by Modality
1.4.3 Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market, by Component
1.4.4 Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market, by Application
1.4.5 Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the Research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Geographical Expansions
3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2019-Dec - 2015-Dec) Leading Players
Chapter 4. Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Usage Mode
4.1 Global Thin Client Workstations Market by Region
4.2 Global Thick Client Workstations Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Modality
5.1 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market by Region
5.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market by Region
5.3 Global Mammography Market by Region
5.4 Global Ultrasound Market by Region
Chapter 6. Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Component
6.1 Global Visualization Software Market by Region
6.2 Global Hardware Market by Region
Chapter 7. Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Application
7.1 Global Conventional Imaging Market by Region
7.2 Global Advanced Imaging Market by Region
Chapter 8. Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Region
8.1 North America Medical Imaging Workstations Market
8.2 Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market
8.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Workstations Market
8.4 LAMEA Medical Imaging Workstations Market
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1 Accuray, Inc.
9.2 Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)
9.3 Alma Medical Imaging Company
9.4 Carl Zeiss AG
9.5 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
9.6 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)
9.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
9.8 Siemens AG
9.9 Capsa Healthcare LLC
9.10 Hologic, Inc.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
