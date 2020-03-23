Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market, by Usage Mode, by Modality, by Component, by Application, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market size is expected to reach $6.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



Because of the rapid evolution of medical imaging workstations, businesses are concentrating on improving technology and providing public access to the software. Growing preference for digital platforms coupled with growing developments in the healthcare industry and new medical facilities will further promote business growth at workstations for medical imaging.



Over the forecast period, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide will have a positive impact on industry growth. Widespread adoption of medical imaging workstations to increase the precision and quality of the diagnosis while reducing manual workflow is expected to benefit business growth. In addition, technological advances in imaging systems along with favorable payment policies will further increase the size of the business. Nevertheless, high workstation costs and skilled technicians' dearth may hinder the growth of the medical imaging workstation industry over the coming years.



Due to the growing need for early and successful cancer diagnosis & care, the oncology segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018, combined with the increased use of multimodal diagnosis for precise clinical cancer assessment. The growing cancer burden throughout major healthcare markets, the ongoing marketing of oncology-specific medical imaging workstations, and the extensive research ecosystem aimed at developing new cancer diagnosis & treatment strategies are among the key factors that support this segment's growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Medical Imaging Workstations Market. Companies such as Canon, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, and General Electric (GE) Co., Accuray, Inc., and Hologic, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Medical Imaging Workstations Market.



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



Dec-2019: Zeiss partnered with Arivis AG, a software company. The partnership was aimed at delivering complete solutions related to 3Dimaging systems.

Dec-2019: GE came into partnership with Affidea, a provider of advanced diagnostic imaging, cancer care, and outpatient services. The partnership was aimed at deploying digital and imaging technologies throughout the Affedia's Network.

Sep-2019: Fujifilm SonoSite collaborated with Partners HealthCare, a non-profit hospital and physician network. Under this collaboration, the companies were aimed at applying artificial intelligence for improving the functionality and utility of portable ultrasound.

Mar-2019: Fujifilm announced partnership with Epsilon Imaging, a visualization, and analysis software provider. The partnership was focused on expanding the advanced analysis capabilities of the former company's advanced imaging and reporting offerings.

Sep-2018: Philips signed an agreement with Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District and Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District in New South Wales. Under this agreement, the former company provides optimization, delivery, upgrade, replacement, and maintenance services to all major medical imaging solutions.

Jun-2018: Siemens announced an agreement with ScreenPoint Medical for developing artificial intelligence-based applications for breast imaging.

Apr-2018: Canon Medical came into partnership with Nvidia, a technology company. Under this partnership, the companies were aimed at promoting the use of data-intensive deep learning techniques in medical and related research.

Mar-2018: Hologic came into partnership with Philips for delivering care professionals' integrated solutions. These solutions include advanced informatics, diagnostic imaging modalities and services for diagnosis, screening, and treatment of women throughout the world.

Feb-2018: Siemens collaborated with Circle Cardiovascular Imaging. Under this collaboration, the companies were aimed at joint development for MRI scanner application products and workflows, with corresponding post-processing capabilities.

Acquisitions & Mergers



Dec-2019: Fujifilm signed a definitive agreement to acquire Hitachi's medical imaging business. The acquisition is expected to help Fujifilm in expanding its capabilities in competing against its medical imaging competitors.

Mar-2019: Philips acquired Carestream's healthcare IT business. The acquisition extended the portfolio of both the companies and the customers is expected to now be able to access to more solutions for simplifying medical image management.

Feb-2018: Philips took over Agito Medical, a provider of medical equipment. The acquisition has expanded the product portfolio of the company.

Jan-2018: Canon Medical Systems acquired DelftHold B.V. The acquisition enabled both the companies to expand systems, product ranges, services, and technologies in the European market.

Product Launches & Expansions



Nov-2019: Fujifilm released FDR Clinica U, FDR Clinica X, and D-EVO Suite FSx, three new digital x-ray suites. These suites extended its imaging technologies portfolio.

Sep-2019: Zeiss extended its Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), CIRRUS by adding new CIRRUS 6000, 100 kHz ultra-fast OCT system. This system fulfills the demand of all types and levels of clinicians and practices. It provides high-throughput and high-speed to help in managing the large patient volume faster while improving image quality and imaging.

Feb-2019: Philips launched Incisive CT for extending its diagnostic imaging portfolio. This system helps the healthcare organizations and imaging departments in meeting their financial, clinical, and operational goals.

Nov-2018: Canon Medical launched the Alphenix 4D CT, a new, innovative angiography configuration. This enabled the clinicians to plan, treat, verify, effectively in a single clinical setting. Its benefits include unprecedented flexibility with innovative C-arm flip, right or left lateral flexibility, speed, and full body 3D imaging capability.

Sep-2018: Zeiss launched Integrated Diagnostic Imaging (IDI) Platform. It is a solution that combines and transforms data from diagnostic devices through integrating modalities for developing simple individualized assessments. These solutions help doctors in making optimal decisions efficiently and quickly.

Sep-2018: Fujifilm unveiled the FCT Embrace. This provides an efficient and enhanced CT simulation with radiotherapy treatment planning capabilities.

Jun-2018: Zeiss introduced Visuals green, its next-generation ophthalmic laser. This laser delivers an uninterrupted workflow that enables doctors in monitoring important treatment settings directly from eyepiece and changes these settings while operating the joystick.

Geographical Expansions



Sep-2019: Siemens expanded its foothold to India by opening a new medical imaging unit in Bengaluru. Siemens is expected to combine the manufacturing, technology, and innovation functions at this facility. This facility is expected to manufacture computed tomography (CT) systems computed tomography (CT) systems.

Jul-2019: Fujifilm opened a new headquarters in Lexington, MA. The new facility expanded its healthcare business in the US. Through this facility, the company is expected to provide its medical devices in the US.

