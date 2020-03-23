Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Ingredient; Age Group; Route of Administration; Distribution Channel, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Liquid nutritional supplement market in North America is expected to grow expected to reach US$ 11,890.98 Mn in 2027 from US$ 7,894.31 Mn in 2019 and growing at a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period.



The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements. On the other hand, the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements are restraining the growth of the market and are likely to harm the market growth in the coming years.



The liquid nutritional supplement has gained substantial traction and fame over a period. The field aims at improving the nutritional need of people. The rising awareness about the need for nutrition and the easy availability of nutritional products is among the factors leading the market.



The US is expected to lead the market in the region owing to the growing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements in various countries has flourished and is expected to witness rapid growth due to the easy availability of the products. Moreover, the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements in the region. Therefore, considering the factors mentioned above, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the North America liquid nutritional supplement market.

Highlights key business priorities to assist companies in realigning their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America liquid nutritional supplement market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth; offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest concerning client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Landscape



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Consumption of Liquid Nutritional Supplements

5.1.2 Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 Unpredictable Side Effects of Liquid Nutritional Supplements

5.3 Key Opportunities

5.3.1 Escalating Adoption of Liquid Nutrition Supplements in the Younger Age Groups

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Personalized Liquid Nutritional Supplement

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, By Country - Forecast, And Analysis



7. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, by Product, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Additional Supplements

7.4 Medical Supplements

7.5 Sports Nutrition



8. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Ingredient

8.1 Overview

8.2 Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, by Ingredient, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Botanicals

8.4 Vitamins

8.5 Minerals

8.6 Proteins and Amino Acids

8.7 Others



9. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Age Group

9.1 Overview

9.2 Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, by Age Group, 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Infants

9.4 Children

9.5 Adults

9.6 Old Age



10. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Route of Administration

10.1 Overview

10.2 Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, by Route of Administration, 2018 & 2027 (%)

10.3 Oral

10.4 Enteral

10.5 Parenteral



11. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Distribution Channel

11.1 Overview

11.2 Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018 & 2027 (%)

11.3 Online Channels

11.4 Offline Channels



12. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market - Country Analysis

12.1 North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

12.1.3 North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by Product (US$ Mn)

12.1.4 North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by Ingredients (US$ Mn)

12.1.4.1 North America Proteins and Amino Acids Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by Type (US$ Mn)

12.1.5 North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Age Group (US$ Mn)

12.1.6 North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Route of Administration (US$ Mn)

12.1.7 North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Distribution Channel (US$ Mn)

12.1.7.1 North America Offline Channel Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

12.1.8 North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Country (%)

12.1.9 United States

12.1.9.1 US Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

12.1.9.2 US Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

12.1.9.3 US Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Ingredients (US$ Mn)

12.1.9.3.1 US Proteins and Amino Acids Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

12.1.9.4 US Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Age Group (US$ Mn)

12.1.9.5 US Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Route of Administration (US$ Mn)

12.1.9.6 US Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Distribution Channel (US$ Mn)

12.1.9.6.1 US Offline Channel Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

12.1.10 Canada

12.1.10.1 Canada Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

12.1.10.2 Canada Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

12.1.10.3 Canada Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Ingredients (US$ Mn)

12.1.10.3.1 Canada Proteins and Amino Acids Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

12.1.10.4 Canada Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Age Group (US$ Mn)

12.1.10.5 Canada Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Route of Administration (US$ Mn)

12.1.10.6 Canada Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Distribution Channel (US$ Mn)

12.1.10.6.1 Canada Offline Channel Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

12.1.11 Mexico

12.1.11.1 Mexico Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

12.1.11.2 Mexico Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

12.1.11.3 Mexico Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Ingredients (US$ Mn)

12.1.11.3.1 Mexico Proteins and Amino Acids Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

12.1.11.4 Mexico Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Age Group (US$ Mn)

12.1.11.5 Mexico Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Route of Administration (US$ Mn)

12.1.11.6 Mexico Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Distribution Channel (US$ Mn)

12.1.11.6.1 Mexico Offline Channel Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

13. North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market to 2027- Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies Done By the Companies in the Market, (%)

13.3 Organic Developments Done by the Companies in the Market

13.4 Inorganic Developments Done by the Companies in the Market



14. North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market - Key Company Profiles

14.1 Abbott

14.2 AMWAY

14.3 Herbalife International of America, Inc.

14.4 ADM

14.5 Arkopharma

14.6 Glanbia Nutritionals

14.7 Liquid Health, Inc.

14.8 Bayer AG

14.9 The Nature's Bounty Co

14.10 GlaxoSmithKline plc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3afpd4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900