Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market worldwide is projected to grow by 17.1 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 109.3%.



Simple Assisted Reality Glasses, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 106.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 7 Million Units by the year 2025, Simple Assisted Reality Glasses will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 120.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 301.2 Thousand Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 744.3 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Simple Assisted Reality Glasses will reach a market size of 423.4 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 103.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.6 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



With Wearable Computing Gaining Mainstream Attention, the Time is Ripe for Mobility in the Realm of Augmented Reality

Recent Market Activity

Market Review

By Combining Augmented Reality with Mobility, Smart AR Glasses Wield a Clear Advantage Over Competitive Substitutes

Smart AR Glasses Roadmap

Competition in the Market Remains Volatile & Transformative

Why Google Glass Failed & the Lessons Learnt

Google's Comeback Highlights the Positive Benefits of Failure

Impact of Google's Resurrection on the Competitive Climate in the Market

Does Google Have What it Takes to Bring Down Microsoft, the Present Leader in Wearable Holographic Computing?

Where Does Google Fit in the Current Scenario?

ODG & Meta Company Gang Up With Google to Battle Against Microsoft

It is a Long Wait Before Google Glass 2.0 & HoloLens are Opened to the Consumer Market & Here's Why

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



A Review of Major Market Trends and Drivers

Growing Investments in Smart Workforce Mobility & Productivity to Benefit Adoption of AR in the Enterprise/Industrial Sector

Increasing Investments in BYOD Brings Greater Market Opportunity for Smartphone Tethered Smartglasses in the Enterprise Sector as Against PC Tethered Variants

With Apple Not Yet in the Market, Android Rules the OS Space for Smart AR Glasses

The App Ecosystem, the Most Vital Ingredient in Making Augmented Reality Enterprise Ready

Rapid Sales of Smartphones to Benefit Smartphone-Dependent AR Glasses in the Immediate to Medium Term Period

The 3rd Wave of MAR "Standalone SARGs" to Replace Smartphones in the Long-Run

A Peek Into Emerging New Application Possibilities in the Enterprise & Industrial Sectors

AR, the Next Revolution in Retail & Shopping

SARGs Enable "Hands-Free Order Picking" in Warehouses & Logistics

"Hands-Free" Inspection, Maintenance & Repair of Production Floor Machinery

AR Compliments CRM to Transform Sales and Service Processes in Enterprises

Growing Use of Smart AR Glasses for 3D/CAD Modelling in Design Firms

Revolutionary Impact of AR in Healthcare & Medicine

Key Challenges to Growth

Privacy & Societal Issues

Cost Continues to Remain High

Computer Vision Syndrome

Narrow Field of View

Latency Issues

Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



