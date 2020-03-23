Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Medical Gloves - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Disposable Medical Gloves market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%.



Examination Gloves, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6 Billion by the year 2025, Examination Gloves will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$100.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$86.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Examination Gloves will reach a market size of US$330.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$766.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Ansell Healthcare Products LLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cypress Medical Products LLC

Halyard Health Inc.

Hartalega Holdings Bhd

Kossan Rubber Industries BHD

Medline Industries Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Paul Hartmann AG

Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad

Semperit AG Holding

Shijiazhuang Hongray Group

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Vulkan Medical AS

Total Companies Profiled: 90

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Disposable Medical Gloves - A Prelude

Market Outlook

Key Growth Drivers

Select Growth Impediments

Global Market for Rubber Gloves - An Insight

Innovations Drive Growth

Asia - Focal Point for Future Growth

Malaysia Dominates Rubber Gloves Market

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Disposable Medical Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth

Aging Population and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Spur Demand

Diagnostic Laboratories Increasing in Number - Demand for Medical Gloves to Surge

The Trend towards Powderless Examination Gloves for Medical Use

Medical Gloves Market to Sustain Healthy Growth

Increasing Healthcare Awareness to Spur Demand for Medical Gloves

Latex Gloves Rapidly Lose Share to Synthetic Gloves

Nitrile Gloves - An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural Rubber Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves Witness Surging Demand

Vinyl Disposable Gloves Laced with Inherent Drawbacks

Manufacturers of NR Latex Gloves Rise to the Challenge

Underplayed Advantages of NRL: Hoping to Reinstate Consumer Confidence

Implementation of Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities

Natural Rubber Production Scenario

Durability of Medical Gloves: A Key Issue

Future of Powdered Gloves Precariously Hangs in Balance

Product Variables for Commercial Success

Managed Care Vs. Cost Concerns

Industry Upbeat on the Technology & Innovation Front

Hartalega Develops Non-Leaching Antimicrobial Gloves with Active Ingredient

Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crb4r2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900