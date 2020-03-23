Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Medical Gloves - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Disposable Medical Gloves market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%.

Examination Gloves, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6 Billion by the year 2025, Examination Gloves will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$100.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$86.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Examination Gloves will reach a market size of US$330.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$766.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Ansell Healthcare Products LLC
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • Cypress Medical Products LLC
  • Halyard Health Inc.
  • Hartalega Holdings Bhd
  • Kossan Rubber Industries BHD
  • Medline Industries Inc.
  • Molnlycke Health Care AB
  • Paul Hartmann AG
  • Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad
  • Semperit AG Holding
  • Shijiazhuang Hongray Group
  • Supermax Corporation Berhad
  • Top Glove Corporation Bhd
  • Vulkan Medical AS

Total Companies Profiled: 90

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Disposable Medical Gloves - A Prelude
  • Market Outlook
  • Key Growth Drivers
  • Select Growth Impediments
  • Global Market for Rubber Gloves - An Insight
  • Innovations Drive Growth
  • Asia - Focal Point for Future Growth
  • Malaysia Dominates Rubber Gloves Market
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Disposable Medical Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand
  • Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth
  • Aging Population and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Spur Demand
  • Diagnostic Laboratories Increasing in Number - Demand for Medical Gloves to Surge
  • The Trend towards Powderless Examination Gloves for Medical Use
  • Medical Gloves Market to Sustain Healthy Growth
  • Increasing Healthcare Awareness to Spur Demand for Medical Gloves
  • Latex Gloves Rapidly Lose Share to Synthetic Gloves
  • Nitrile Gloves - An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural Rubber Latex Gloves
  • Nitrile Gloves Witness Surging Demand
  • Vinyl Disposable Gloves Laced with Inherent Drawbacks
  • Manufacturers of NR Latex Gloves Rise to the Challenge
  • Underplayed Advantages of NRL: Hoping to Reinstate Consumer Confidence
  • Implementation of Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities
  • Natural Rubber Production Scenario
  • Durability of Medical Gloves: A Key Issue
  • Future of Powdered Gloves Precariously Hangs in Balance
  • Product Variables for Commercial Success
  • Managed Care Vs. Cost Concerns
  • Industry Upbeat on the Technology & Innovation Front
  • Hartalega Develops Non-Leaching Antimicrobial Gloves with Active Ingredient
  • Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

