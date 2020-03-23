                                                                                                                                                                                       

Company Announcement No 11/2020

23 March 2020 

Dear Sirs
Share buyback at Sydbank terminated – transactions in week 12

In Company Announcement No 03/2020 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 250m on 26 February 2020. The share buyback programme was scheduled to end by 30 September 2020.

In Company Announcement No 10/2020 the share buyback programme was terminated on 17 March 2020 as the Bank’s Board of Directors for reasons of prudence did not wish to continue with the programme as the economic impact of covid-19 is uncertain. Under the programme 279,000 own shares have been repurchased at a transaction value of DKK 31,324,580m.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number
Shares		VWAPGross value
(DKK)
Accumulated, most recent announcement 

224,000		  

26,251,630.00
16 March 2020
17 March 2020		30,000
25,000		91.64
92.95		2,749,200.00
2,323,750.00
Total over week 1255,000 5,072,950.00
Total accumulated during
the share buyback programme		 

279,000		  

31,324,580.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

