|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
London Stock Exchange
Bourse de Luxembourg
Other stakeholders
Company Announcement No 11/2020
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|23 March 2020
Dear Sirs
Share buyback at Sydbank terminated – transactions in week 12
In Company Announcement No 03/2020 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 250m on 26 February 2020. The share buyback programme was scheduled to end by 30 September 2020.
In Company Announcement No 10/2020 the share buyback programme was terminated on 17 March 2020 as the Bank’s Board of Directors for reasons of prudence did not wish to continue with the programme as the economic impact of covid-19 is uncertain. Under the programme 279,000 own shares have been repurchased at a transaction value of DKK 31,324,580m.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number
Shares
|VWAP
|Gross value
(DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent announcement
|
224,000
|
26,251,630.00
|16 March 2020
17 March 2020
|30,000
25,000
|91.64
92.95
|2,749,200.00
2,323,750.00
|Total over week 12
|55,000
|5,072,950.00
|Total accumulated during
the share buyback programme
|
279,000
|
31,324,580.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
