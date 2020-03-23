Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

London Stock Exchange

Bourse de Luxembourg

Other stakeholders







Company Announcement No 11/2020



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa, Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk







23 March 2020

Dear Sirs

Share buyback at Sydbank terminated – transactions in week 12

In Company Announcement No 03/2020 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 250m on 26 February 2020. The share buyback programme was scheduled to end by 30 September 2020.

In Company Announcement No 10/2020 the share buyback programme was terminated on 17 March 2020 as the Bank’s Board of Directors for reasons of prudence did not wish to continue with the programme as the economic impact of covid-19 is uncertain. Under the programme 279,000 own shares have been repurchased at a transaction value of DKK 31,324,580m.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number

Shares VWAP Gross value

(DKK) Accumulated, most recent announcement



224,000



26,251,630.00 16 March 2020

17 March 2020 30,000

25,000 91.64

92.95 2,749,200.00

2,323,750.00 Total over week 12 55,000 5,072,950.00 Total accumulated during

the share buyback programme



279,000



31,324,580.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive



Appendices

Attachment