Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-03-25

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2024-09-18
5534
SE00122304151.00 %2,000 +/- 500
2024-12-18
579
SE00121936211.00 %2,000 +/- 500
2024-12-031589SE00116433861.50 %2,000 +/- 500
2024-09-18194SE00121422061.00 %2,000 +/- 500
2024-12-182412SE00126218521.00 %700 +/- 500
2024-09-18517SE00102981901.50 %700 +/- 500
2024-06-12145SE00124813491.00 %700 +/- 500

﻿Maximum volume 10 billion in total

Settlement date 2020-03-27

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on MAR 25, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 2,000 SEK million in issue 5534

                                                     2,000 SEK million in issue 579

                                                     2,000 SEK million in issue 1589

                                                     2,000 SEK million in issue 194

                                                     700 SEK million in issue 2412

                                                     700 SEK million in issue 517

                                                     700 SEK million in issue 145


Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.15 (CET)

ON MAR 25, 2020.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se