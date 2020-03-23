SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-03-23

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-03-23
Time for submission of bids:11.00-11.30 (CET)
Payment date:2020-03-23 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2020-06-23
Duration:92 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Maximum number of bids from each participant:       1
Lowest accepted bid volume:SEK 50 million
RateRepo rate + 0.20 percentage points

All monetary policy counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
tel +46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on March 23, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CET)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

 