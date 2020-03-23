SHAREHOLDER ACTION REQUIRED: PROPOSED CONVERSION OF THE COMPANY TO AN IRISH COLLECTIVE ASSET-MANAGEMENT VEHICLE AND TRANSITION TO THE ICSD SETTLEMENT MODEL

CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

WISDOMTREE ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the Company)

THIS CIRCULAR AND NOTICE (THE CIRCULAR) IS SENT TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER IN WISDOMTREE ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY. IT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IF YOU ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION TO BE TAKEN, YOU SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CONSULT YOUR STOCKBROKER, BANK MANAGER, SOLICITOR OR ATTORNEY OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISOR.

If you have transferred your holding in the Company, please send this document and the accompanying proxy form to the stockbroker, bank manager or other agent through whom the transfer was effected for transmission to the transferee.

23 March 2020

To: All shareholders in the Company

ACTION REQUIRED: PROPOSED CONVERSION OF THE COMPANY TO AN IRISH COLLECTIVE ASSET-MANAGEMENT VEHICLE AND TRANSITION TO ICSD SETTLEMENT MODEL

Dear Shareholder

1. Background

As you may be aware, the Company currently settles trades in all shares of the Company (the Shares) using the central securities depositaries (CSD) settlement model. The sub-funds of the Company (the Funds) are issued on multiple local CSDs and, in the UK, settlement is through Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited (the CREST system). The Company will lose the ability to use the CREST system as an issuing CSD from 29 March 2021, when the extended period of equivalency currently agreed to by the UK and European Union will end.

In order to continue to issue Shares, it is proposed to transfer the settlement of trading in the Shares to the International Central Securities Depositary structure (the ICSD Settlement Model) (the Transition) on or around 7 August 2020 (the Transition Date). In doing so, this will bring the Company in line with the broader European ETF market, which is increasingly migrating to the ICSD Settlement Model. The advantages of the ICSD Settlement Model are set out further below under the heading What are the operational advantages of the Transition? and within the FAQ guidance document on the WisdomTree website at https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/-/media/eu-media-files/other-documents/faq/ucits-icav-icsd-faq.pdf.

In order to facilitate a stream-lined transition to the ICSD Settlement Model, it is also proposed that prior to the Transition Date, the Company converts from a public limited company to an Irish collective asset-management vehicle (ICAV) (the Conversion) on or around 6 May 2020 (the Conversion Date). This would include the adoption a new instrument of incorporation of the ICAV (the Instrument) which would replace the current memorandum and articles of association of the Company (the Constitution). The Instrument will include a provision which facilitates the implementation of the Transition by the directors of the Company (the Directors), provided that the necessary shareholder approval being requested in this Circular is obtained. Further information on the Conversion can be found below under the heading Proposed Conversion of the Company to an ICAV and within the FAQ guidance document on the WisdomTree website at https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/-/media/eu-media-files/other-documents/faq/ucits-icav-icsd-faq.pdf .

The Transition and Conversion will apply to all of the Funds, which are listed in Appendix III.



2. Summary of Actions to be Taken by Shareholders

Special resolutions of the shareholders will be required to (i) approve the Conversion and (ii) authorise the Directors to implement the Transition. Further information is set out below under the heading Shareholders' Approval – Action to be taken and the full text of the special resolutions required to be passed is set out at Appendix I.

The Directors have resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the shareholders on 20 April 2020 at 9.00 a.m. at the Company's registered office, 25-28 North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, Ireland for you to consider and vote on these resolutions.

Key Implications of the Changes The Conversion and the Transition will allow the Shares to continue to trade on European exchanges after 29 March 2021. You will continue to hold the same Shares following the Conversion and the Transition, and your rights will not be affected. Additionally, the authorities, functions, liabilities, obligations or any resolutions passed or any other act or thing done by or in respect of the Company for the period for which it was established and registered in Ireland as a public limited company will not be affected. The price of Shares, the Irish ISINs and the timelines in which dividends will be declared and paid in accordance with the supplements of the Funds (the Supplements) will remain the same following the implementation of the Conversion and the Transition. Neither the Conversion nor the Transition will change the legal entity of the Company or the authorisation status of the Company as UCITS authorised pursuant to the European Communities (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) Regulations 2011, as amended. Shareholders who currently hold their Shares through a nominee or broker account will not be impacted by the Transition and will continue to hold a beneficial entitlement to the Shares in the same way that they hold their entitlement under the current CSD settlement model. As part of the Transition, where DE ISINs for German investors have been issued, these will merge into the Irish ISINs on the Transition Date. Further information can be found in the FAQ guidance document on the WisdomTree website at https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/-/media/eu-media-files/other-documents/faq/ucits-icav-icsd-faq.pdf. You will continue to hold, or have a beneficial entitlement to, the same Shares following the Conversion and the Transition; there is no exchange of Shares or sale of Shares as part of the Conversion and the Transition. As a result, the Conversion and Transition are not expected to be chargeable events for tax purposes, however shareholders are advised to liaise with their tax advisors in relation to the tax implications in individual circumstances.

4. Proposed Conversion of the Company to an ICAV

What is an ICAV?

The ICAV is a corporate investment fund structure, which was introduced in Ireland in 2015 to meet the needs of the funds industry. The ICAV is the structure of choice for regulated investment funds established since 2015 in Ireland.

As a specifically tailored fund vehicle, many of the provisions of Irish and European company law, which are not appropriate to an investment fund, do not apply to the ICAV, resulting in a more streamlined and flexible fund vehicle. The Directors consider that the Conversion is beneficial to investors due to the greater flexibility offered by the ICAV structure and do not consider there to be any significant disadvantages to the Conversion.

What will happen if the Conversion is approved?

Subject to the approval of the shareholders and the Central Bank of Ireland (the Central Bank), the Company will be deemed to be an ICAV formed and registered under the Irish Collective Asset-management Vehicle Act 2015. The Company’s name will change to WisdomTree Issuer ICAV.

5. Proposed Transition to the ICSD Settlement Model

What are the operational advantages of the Transition?

The key advantage of the Transition is that it will ensure that trading in the Shares can continue across multiple European exchanges when the extended period of equivalency currently agreed to by the UK and European Union ends on 29 March 2021. Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. (Euroclear) and Clearstream Banking S.A., Luxembourg (Clearstream and, together with Euroclear, the ICSDs) provide centralised settlement mechanism for Shares traded across multiple stock exchanges in Europe. The ICSD Settlement Model also offers the following benefits:

improved secondary market tradability for investors by creating a more efficient settlement infrastructure; improved settlement process efficiency through longer operating hours of the ICSDs, increasing the time in which trades can match and settle, thereby minimising operational complexity; reduction in inventory requirements and lower capital charges and overheads for market makers and broker dealers; enhanced liquidity for investors in the Funds with less fragmentation across multiple settlement systems; the ability to pool inventory, reducing failed settlement and settlement delays; streamlined dividend record date methodologies across Europe; and improved foreign exchange functionality on dividend payments.

What is the difference between the ICSD Settlement Model and the Current Settlement Model from a legal perspective?

The main difference between the Current Settlement Model and the ICSD Settlement Model relates to the shareholders of record registered on the Company's register of members (the Register of Members).

Under the Current Settlement Model, only investors with accounts in the CREST system operated by Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited and certain CSDs (e.g., Clearstream Banking AG) or their nominees are registered as shareholders in the Register of Members.

Under the ICSD Settlement Model, the aggregate holdings of all investors will be evidenced by a global share certificate and the sole registered holder of all Shares in each Fund will be Citivic Nominees Limited (the Common Depositary’s Nominee), the nominee of the common depositary, Citibank Europe plc.

What are the roles and obligations of the Common Depositary’s Nominee and the ICSDs?

On the Transition Date, the Common Depositary's Nominee and the ICSDs will have contractual obligations to pass the beneficial interest and all associated rights of the Common Depositary's Nominee (as the registered shareholder) in all Shares in each of the Funds to the underlying investors in the Funds.

For example, if the Common Depositary's Nominee receives any redemption proceeds or dividends from the Company or its authorised agent in respect of a Fund, the Common Depositary's Nominee will arrange for such payments to be passed on to the ICSD, who will in turn pay these to the underlying investors in that Fund.

How do I trade and settle Shares under the ICSD Settlement Model?

Under the ICSD Settlement Model, investors who are not participants in the ICSD Settlement Model will need to use a broker, nominee, custodian bank or other intermediary which is a participant in the ICSD Settlement Model to trade and settle Shares, similar to the way investors under the Current Settlement Model use a broker or other intermediary which is a participant in the CSD for the market in which the investor intends to trade and settle. The chain of beneficial ownership in the ICSD Settlement Model will therefore be similar to existing nominee arrangements under the Current Settlement Model.

What are the ownership implications for Shareholders?

For shareholders who are registered on the Register of Members immediately before the Transition Date (e.g. a CSD or its nominee), their ownership of Shares will change from legal ownership of the relevant Shares to ownership of a beneficial entitlement in those Shares through the Common Depositary’s Nominee.

Existing shareholders with Shares held in the CREST system will automatically continue to hold the beneficial entitlement to these Shares by means of a CREST depositary interest (Euroclear UK and Ireland Limited).

6. Updating the Prospectus, Supplements to the Prospectus and adoption of an Instrument of Incorporation

Subject to the approval by the shareholders of the Conversion and the Transition, the Company will be required to update the Prospectus and the Supplements to reflect these changes and file these with the Central Bank for review and noting.

The Company will also adopt the Instrument, which will replace the current Constitution. The provisions of the Instrument will be materially similar to those of the current Constitution, except that the Instrument will also include a provision which facilitates the implementation of the Transition by the Directors, provided that the Transition is approved by the special resolution of the shareholders being requested in this Circular.

Drafts of the revised Prospectus, the Supplements and the Instrument are available for inspection by the shareholders of the Company at any time from the date hereof at the registered office of the Company, 25-28 North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, Ireland.

7. Shareholders' Approval – Action to be taken

The Conversion and the Transition may not be made without approval by special resolutions of the shareholders (being a majority of 75% or more of the total number of votes cast for and against such resolution by shareholders) and is required to be effected by way of an EGM of the shareholders. The form of special resolutions to be passed are set out in the notice of EGM contained in Appendix I attached to this Circular.

The quorum for the EGM is two shareholders present (in person or by proxy) entitled to vote upon the business to be transacted.

If such a quorum is not present within half an hour from the time appointed for the meeting, or if during a meeting a quorum ceases to be present, the meeting shall stand adjourned to the same day in the next week at the same time and place, or to such other day and at such other time and place as the Directors may determine. At such adjourned meeting any shareholder or shareholders present at the meeting shall be a quorum.

8. Proxy Forms

You may vote in person at the EGM or appoint a proxy to do so on your behalf. A form to enable you to vote by proxy at the EGM is included at Appendix II. Please read the notes printed on the form, which will assist you in completing and returning the form. To be valid, your form of proxy must be received at the registered office of the company secretary or at such other place as is specified in the notice of the EGM by 18 April 2020 at 9.00 a.m. or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the adjourned EGM. You may attend and vote at the EGM even if you have appointed a proxy, but in such circumstances, the proxy is not entitled to vote.

9. Costs

The costs associated with the implementation of the Conversion and the Transition, if approved by the shareholders and the Central Bank (where applicable), including all costs associated with the preparation and issue of this circular will be borne by WisdomTree Management Limited.

10. Recommendation and action to be taken

The Directors are of the opinion that the Conversion and the Transition are in the best interests of shareholders as a whole and accordingly recommend that you vote in favour of the resolutions set out in the attached notice of the EGM. We would be grateful of your support for the resolutions either in presence at the EGM or by proxy. If you do not wish to attend the EGM, please complete the enclosed proxy and return it to the following address:

Goodbody Secretarial Limited

25-28 North Wall Quay

Dublin 1

Ireland

Should you have any questions in relation to the above, please do not hesitate to contact WisdomTree UK Limited at infoeu@wisdomtree.com.

The Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this circular.

We thank you for your continuing support of the Company.

Yours faithfully

Director

For and on behalf of

Key Dates for the EGM Last date for receipt of proxies in relation to the EGM 18 April 2020 at 9.00 a.m. Date of EGM 20 April 2020 at 9.00 a.m. Last date for receipt of proxies in relation to an adjourned EGM 25 April 2020 at 9.00 a.m. Date of Adjourned EGM 27 April 2020 at 9.00 a.m. Results of EGM The results of the EGM or any adjourned EGM will be published on the business day following the EGM or any adjourned EGM. Conversion Date 6 May 2020 or other such later date as the relevant amendments outlined herein are approved by the Central Bank. Conversion Date in the event of an Adjourned EGM 11 May 2020 or other such later date as the relevant amendments outlined herein are approved by the Central Bank. Transition Date 7 August 2020 or other such later date as may be determined by the Directors and notified in advance to the shareholders.







APPENDIX I

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF

WISDOMTREE ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the Company)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company, will be held at the offices of Goodbody Secretarial Limited, on the 20th day of April 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at the Company's registered office, 25-28 North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, Ireland and at any adjournment thereof, to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions of the Company:

BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION:

"THAT the Company be converted to an Irish collective asset-management vehicle (ICAV) and apply to the Central Bank of Ireland to be registered as an ICAV and to authorise the directors of the Company to take all necessary steps to effect such conversion."

BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION, if the special resolution described above is passed:

"THAT in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 7.9 of the ICAV's instrument of incorporation, the Directors be and are hereby authorised to transfer the settlement of trading in all Shares of the ICAV from the Central Securities Depositary model to an International Central Securities Depositary model."

And to transact any other business which may properly be brought before the meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Director

For and on behalf of

APPENDIX II

FORM OF PROXY

OF

WISDOMTREE ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the Company)

I/We______________________________________________________ of ________________________________

being a shareholder / shareholders of the above named Company hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting (or

any individual nominated by the Chairman), or failing any of these any representatives,

______________________________________________________ of __________________________________ or

______________________________________________________ of __________________________________

as my / our proxy to vote for me / us on my / our behalf at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held

on the 20th day of April 2020, at 9.00 a.m. at the Company's registered office, 25-28 North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, Ireland and at any adjournment thereof.

Signed this _____day of ______________________ 20____

Signature:________________________________________________________



PLEASE INDICATE WITH AN ‘X’ IN THE SPACES BELOW HOW YOU WISH YOUR VOTE TO BE CAST

Voting Instructions to Proxy

(choice to be marked with an “x”)



Number or description of resolution: Number of Shares Held In Favour Abstain Against 1. To convert the Company to an ICAV.

2. To authorise the Directors to transfer the settlement of trading in all Shares of the ICAV from the Central Securities Depositary model to an International Central Securities Depositary model.



Unless otherwise instructed the proxy will vote as he or she thinks fit.







Signature of the Shareholder:….……………………………………………………………………...







Dated:…………………….………………………………………………………………………………





Notes:

1. This instrument of proxy, to be valid, must be sent by post so as to arrive, or be lodged, at the address printed below before 18 April 2020 at 9.00 a.m. or not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the adjourned meeting (if any).

2. In the case of a corporate shareholder, this instrument may be either under its Common Seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney authorised in that behalf.

3. If you wish to appoint a proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting, please insert his / her name and address.

4. If this instrument is signed and returned without any indication of how the person appointed proxy will vote, he / she will exercise his / her discretion as to how he / she votes and whether or not he / she abstains from voting.

5. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders and for this purpose seniority should be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members in respect of the joint holding.

6. Any alterations made to this form must be initialled.

7. The address to which proxy forms should be returned is:

Goodbody Secretarial Limited

25-28 North Wall Quay

Dublin 1

Ireland

Attention: Ellen Sarah Beattie

Proxy forms may be returned in the first instance by email but the original signed forms of proxy should be forwarded by mail to the address shown above.

Contact Details:

E-mail: gslfunds@algoodbody.com





Appendix III