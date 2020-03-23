Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anesthesia Disposables - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Anesthesia Disposables market is projected to grow by US$208 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.1%.



Anesthesia Breathing Circuits, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$323.5 Million by the year 2025, Anesthesia Breathing Circuits will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Anesthesia Breathing Circuits will reach a market size of US$16.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$57.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Ambu A/S

Armstrong Medical Ltd.

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Hamilton Medical AG

Intersurgical Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Mercury Medical

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Total Companies Profiled: 56



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Anesthesia Disposables: A Mature Market

Recent Market Activity

Breathing Circuits and LMAs Dominate the Market

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Breathing Circuits - A Major Anesthesia Disposable Segment

Endotracheal Tubes Market Driven by Coated Variants, Replaced by LMAs

Increasing Concerns on Nosocomial Infections Tilt Demand towards Single-Use Products

Anti-microbial Coatings Gain Attention in ETTs

Increasing Availability of Cuffed ETTs to Drive Adoption in Children

LMAs See Sizable Growth in Adoption

Endotracheal Tubes Vs Laryngeal Mask Airways - A Comparison on Select Parameters

Leveraging on Low Costs

Increasing Shift towards Disposables

Technological Advancements

Competition

Anesthesia Face Masks Witness Steady Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Anesthesia Disposables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Aging Population Drives Anesthesia Disposables Market

Rise in Surgical Procedures Spurs Sales of Anesthesia Disposables

Disposables: Vital to Reduce Cross-Contamination and HAIs

Pediatric Airway Management - A Key Component of Intensive Care

Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Cardiovascular Diseases: A Significant Contributor to Market Growth

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Anesthesia Disposables

Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Market Gains from Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jlo7n3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900