A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 16 March 2020 to 20 March 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 174,496 1,311,159,314 16 March 2020 1,188 5,459.1941 6,485,523 17 March 2020 1,215 5,726.9661 6,958,264 18 March 2020 1,167 5,478.2716 6,393,143 19 March 2020 1,305 4,963.7224 6,477,658 20 March 2020 1,437 5,033.3725 7,232,956 Total 16-20 March 2020 6,312 33,547,543 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,246 17,252,204 Accumulated in third phase of the program 15,445 88,403,504 Accumulated under the program 180,808 1,344,706,857 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated last announcement 697,610 5,572,844,765 16 March 2020 4,771 5,836.8477 27,847,600 17 March 2020 4,848 6,185.7070 29,988,308 18 March 2020 4,672 5,955.6694 27,824,887 19 March 2020 5,223 5,357.5303 27,982,381 20 March 2020 5,747 5,402.5782 31,048,617 Total 16-20 March 2020 25,261 144,691,793 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 9,858 56,465,383 Accumulated in third phase of the program 61,320 375,000,962 Accumulated under the program 722,871 5,717,536,558

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 180,808 A shares and 773,677 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.59% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 23 March 2020



