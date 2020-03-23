ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 16 March 2020 to 20 March 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement174,496 1,311,159,314
16 March 20201,1885,459.19416,485,523
17 March 20201,2155,726.96616,958,264
18 March 20201,1675,478.27166,393,143
19 March 20201,3054,963.72246,477,658
20 March 20201,4375,033.37257,232,956
Total 16-20 March 20206,312 33,547,543
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,246 17,252,204
Accumulated in third phase of the program15,445 88,403,504
Accumulated under the program180,808 1,344,706,857
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated last announcement697,610 5,572,844,765
16 March 20204,7715,836.847727,847,600
17 March 20204,8486,185.707029,988,308
18 March 20204,6725,955.669427,824,887
19 March 20205,2235,357.530327,982,381
20 March 20205,7475,402.578231,048,617
Total 16-20 March 202025,261 144,691,793
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*9,858 56,465,383
Accumulated in third phase of the program61,320 375,000,962
Accumulated under the program722,871 5,717,536,558
       

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 180,808 A shares and 773,677 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.59% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 23 March 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901       

