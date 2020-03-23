Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hybrid Imaging Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hybrid Imaging Market size is expected to reach 9.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.44% CAGR during the forecast period.



Hybrid imaging is the fusion of more than two imaging technologies that form a new technique. The combinations of the innate benefits of the fused imaging technologies form a novel and much stronger modality. Some of the alternatives imaging techniques are Photon Emission Transmission (PET)/Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound and CT, Ultrasound and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), MRI and CT, and others. Hybrid imaging technology can enhance the precision, attenuation, correction, and localization of one-stop imaging, thereby offering a more accurate diagnosis.



The promising future of PET will be secured with the next generation of imaging resources. Advances in quantitative scans include the assessment of myocardial blood flow (MBF) and myocardial flow reserve (MFR). This identifies global cardiac perfusion flaws that is expected to have been overlooked with qualitative SPECT scans. The advancements have rendered PET a go-to hybrid modality for cardiac molecular imaging. New PET techniques is expected to be able to detect beta-amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease. Further, cardiovascular scanning is expected to pose more exciting opportunities for PET, considering its potentially enhanced image resolution compared to SPECT.



The industry for hybrid imaging has seen the rapid acceptance of PET/CT hybrid imaging technology due to its advantages like early diagnosis, precise disease staging, and effective response to chronic conditions such as cancer. Also, PET/CT is the benchmark for oncology imaging and the manufacturers are further developing the manufacturing capabilities of hybrid imaging systems. It is expected to further increase the rate of adoption globally. Restricting factors for the growth of hybrid imaging systems are site accreditation, the shortage of skilled professionals, and the rising cost of imaging systems.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Oncology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology, and Other Applications. Based on Type, the market is segmented into PET/CT systems, SPET/CT systems, PET/MR systems, OCT/Fundus Imaging System and Other types. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End Use. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Companies Profiled

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)

General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Healthcare)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Atlantis Worldwide, LLC

Cubersa, Inc.

Amber Diagnostics, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Hybrid Imaging Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Hybrid Imaging Market, by Type

1.4.3 Global Hybrid Imaging Market, by End User

1.4.4 Global Hybrid Imaging Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2019-Dec - 2015-Jan) Leading Players

3.3.3 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2019-Dec - 2015-Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Hybrid Imaging Market by Application

4.1 Global Oncology Market by Region

4.2 Global Ophthalmology Market by Region

4.3 Global Cardiology Market by Region

4.4 Global Brain & Neurology Market by Region

4.5 Global Other Applications Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Hybrid Imaging Market by Type

5.1 Global PET/CT systems Market by Region

5.2 Global SPET/CT systems Market by Region

5.3 Global PET/MR systems Market by Region

5.4 Global OCT/Fundus Imaging System Market by Region

5.5 Global Other Types Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Hybrid Imaging Market by End Use

6.1 Global Hospitals Market by Region

6.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Centers Market by Region

6.3 Global Other End Use Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Hybrid Imaging Market by Region

7.1 North America Hybrid Imaging Market

7.2 Europe Hybrid Imaging Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Hybrid Imaging Market

7.4 LAMEA Hybrid Imaging Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



