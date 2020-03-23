Los Angeles, CA , March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Victoria Mining Company, Inc., (“LVCA” or the “Company”) (OTCPink: Alternative Reporting: LVCA), is announcing today that its independent auditing firm has completed an audit of the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019 and it will shortly engage said independent auditing firm to audit its financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The Company also plans to file a registration statement on Form 10 as soon as is practicable after completion of the audit for the March 31, 2020 fiscal year. As has been previously announced the Company is controlled by the Company’s two Officers and Directors Bradley J. Yourist and Daniel J. Yourist. As is disclosed in the Company’s Quarterly Report for the period ended December 31, 2019 filed on March 2, 2020, the Company is a “shell” company as that term is defined in relevant regulations promulgated under the federal securities laws. The Company is continuously assessing possible acquisition candidates.



Safe Harbor Statement



LVCA cautions you that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in LVCA’s business, including, without limitation: the company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims, and many other factors. More detailed information about LVCA and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s postings with the OTCMarkets, including the company’s Annual and Quarterly Reports filed in conformity with the OTC’s most recent disclosure guidelines. Such documents may be read free of charge on the OTC’s website at www.sec.gov . You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and LVCA undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is intended to be made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.