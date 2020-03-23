Dan Molina will drive the continued sales growth Integrated Biometrics is experiencing in new geographical regions and will be responsible for developing and responding to market demand for new applications of patented IB technologies, including the revolutionary Light-Emitting Sensor (LES) film and related innovations.

Dan Molina will drive the continued sales growth Integrated Biometrics is experiencing in new geographical regions and will be responsible for developing and responding to market demand for new applications of patented IB technologies, including the revolutionary Light-Emitting Sensor (LES) film and related innovations.

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Biometrics (IB), the world leader in mobile FBI-certified biometric fingerprint scanners, announced today that Daniel J. Molina has joined the company’s executive team as Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Molina will drive the continued sales growth IB is experiencing in new geographical regions and will be responsible for developing and responding to market demand for new applications of patented IB technologies, including the revolutionary Light-Emitting Sensor (LES) film and related innovations.



Molina’s background includes years driving growth in multiple Americas regions for Kaspersky Labs, including Latin America and the Caribbean. He served as Director of Advanced Solution and as Security Evangelist for McAfee and helped develop the McAfee Risk Management Process, assisting in complex and strategic opportunities for McAfee customers. Daniel has extensive experience in enterprise security architecture design, networking, and implementation, and maintains several network security certifications.

“I am extremely excited to join IB at this juncture,” said Molina. “The increasing demand for stronger identity globally has opened the door for more innovative ways to leverage our unique light-emitting sensor film and other exciting R&D projects currently in development. The UN’s Sustainable Development Goal to guarantee a unique identity for every citizen is going to increase demand as more people and services move across borders and the requirement to “know your customer” expands into more industries.”

“We’re delighted to add someone to the team who brings the kind of experience and capabilities Dan does,” said David Gerulski, Executive Vice President for Integrated Biometrics. “We’re already seeing significant new markets and opportunities open up, and Dan is exactly the person we need to bring those things to fruition.”

About Integrated Biometrics

Integrated Biometrics fingerprint sensors are mobile, easy to use and affordable. The company designs and manufactures the world’s smallest, lightest and most durable FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for law enforcement, military operations, homeland security, national identity, election validation, social services, and a wide range of commercial applications. The company’s patented Light-Emitting Sensor (LES) film yields products superior to traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, portability, and reliability. For more about Integrated Biometrics, visit www.IntegratedBiometrics.com or call (888) 840-8034.

Media Contact

David Wright

m: +1-408-836-6694

o: +1-408-363-2843

e: david.wright@integratedbiometrics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0b47654-38f3-445f-b090-c189359ecb18