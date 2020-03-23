Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canned Food Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
China's demand for Canned Food has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.
The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases.
Interviews are conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.
These market research reports provide hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. Tremendous fast-growing markets for imports and business opportunities for companies around the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, these research reports provide the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
III. CANNED FOOD INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
IV. CANNED FOOD PRODUCTION AND SALES FORECASTS
V. CANNED FOOD CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
VII. CANNED FOOD PRODUCER DIRECTORY
