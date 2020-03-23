Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canned Food Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



China's demand for Canned Food has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.



The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases.



Interviews are conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. CANNED FOOD INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Canned Food Industry Structure

Market Size and Growth

Labor Costs

Major Producer Facility Locations and Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

IV. CANNED FOOD PRODUCTION AND SALES FORECASTS

Overview

Canned Food Production and Sales Forecasts

Canned Meat

Leading Brands

Total Sales and Sales Forecasts

Imports and Exports

Canned Fish

Canned Vegetables

Canned Fruits

Canned Soup

Canned Sauces

Other Canned Food

Canned Food Retail Pricing Trends

V. CANNED FOOD CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Canned Food Products Markets Outlook Overview

Current Issues in China's Canned Foods Market

Food Legislation

Packaging Legislation

Chinese Retail Market Trends

Department Stores

Chain Stores

Drugstores

Food Stores

Prestige Outlets

Consumer Income Trends

Consumer Spending Trends by Region

Canned Food Sales Forecasts by Region

VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

Distribution System in China

China's Distribution System

Canned Food Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

Market Entry Channels

Exporting to China

Export Market Overview

Chinese Trading Practice

Trading Companies

Import Restrictions in China

Technology Licensing

Technology Licensing Overview

Intellectual Property Protection

Joint Venture

Joint Venture Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Wholly Owned Enterprises

Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Other Market Entry Channels

Setting up Sales Offices

Selling to China through Attending Trade Fairs

Contacting Chinese Companies

Advertising

Market Entry Strategies

Understanding Differences

Business Practice Differences

Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions

Dealing with Governments

VII. CANNED FOOD PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Canned Food Producer Profiles

Distributors

Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations

Companies Mentioned



Fujian Zishan Group Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Huangyan First Canned Food Factory

