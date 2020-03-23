Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia - Pipeline Review H1 2020, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed and Preclinical stages are 2, 10, 11, 1 and 8 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed and Preclinical stages comprises 2, 1, 1 and 1 molecules, respectively.



B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology)

Key Topics Covered



Introduction B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia - Overview B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia - Therapeutics Development B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia - Therapeutics Assessment B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia - Drug Profiles B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia - Dormant Projects B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia - Discontinued Products B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia - Product Development Milestones

AB Science SA

Aduro BioTech Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

BeiGene Ltd

BioIntegrator Ltd

BioInvent International AB

BioXpress Therapeutics SA

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Elsalys Biotech SA

Generon (Shanghai) Corp Ltd

iDD biotech SAS

Juno Therapeutics Inc

Loxo Oncology Inc

Merck & Co Inc

Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc

Molecular Templates Inc

Nordic Nanovector ASA

Novartis AG

Noxxon Pharma AG

Oncology Venture U.S. Inc

Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Samumed LLC

Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc

TheraMAB LLC

Xencor Inc

Zhejiang DTRM Biopharma LLC

