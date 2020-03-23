Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Nasopharyngeal Cancer and features dormant and discontinued projects.
The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 6, 25, 18, 2, 11, 5 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 6, 3, 8 and 1 molecules, respectively.
Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Oncology).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Oncology)
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Overview
- Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Therapeutics Development
- Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Therapeutics Assessment
- Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Drug Profiles
- Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Dormant Projects
- Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Discontinued Products
- Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Product Development Milestones
Companies Mentioned
