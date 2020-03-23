Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Nasopharyngeal Cancer and features dormant and discontinued projects.



The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 6, 25, 18, 2, 11, 5 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 6, 3, 8 and 1 molecules, respectively.



Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Oncology).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Oncology)

Key Topics Covered



Introduction Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Overview Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Therapeutics Development Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Therapeutics Assessment Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Drug Profiles Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Dormant Projects Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Discontinued Products Nasopharyngeal Cancer - Product Development Milestones

Companies Mentioned



Advenchen Laboratories LLC

Akeso Biopharma Inc

Alphamab Oncology

Ambrx Inc

Apollomics Inc

Argenx SE

Ascentage Pharma Group International

AstraZeneca Plc

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc

AVEO Oncology Inc

BeiGene Ltd

Biomics Biotechnologies Co Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Cell Medica Ltd

China Immunotech Co Ltd

Cullinan Oncology LLC

CytoMed Therapeutics Pte Ltd

Eli Lilly and Co

Eutilex Co Ltd

Exelixis Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Geneius Biotechnology Inc

Gmax Biopharm Ltd

Guangzhou Doublle Bioproduct Inc

Guangzhou Hanghua Bio Pharmaceutical Technology Co

Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Immunomic Therapeutics Inc

Incyte Corp

Innovent Biologics Inc

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd

Lion TCR Pte Ltd

Merck & Co Inc

Merck KGaA

Molecular Partners AG

Neonc Technologies Inc

Novartis AG

Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Oxford Vacmedix UK Ltd

PNP Therapeutics Inc

Polaris Pharmaceuticals Inc

RAPT Therapeutics Inc

Sapvax LLC

Shanghai GeneChem Co Ltd

Shanghai Junshi Bioscience Co Ltd

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Soricimed Biopharma Inc

Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd

Tessa Therapeutics Pte Ltd

TOT Biopharm Co Ltd

Vectorite Biomedical Inc

Viracta Therapeutics Inc

Xencor Inc

Xiangxue Life Sciences

Zhengda Tianqing Kangfang Shanghai Biomedical Technology Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cablft

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900