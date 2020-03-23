New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graphic Film Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798691/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.8 Billion by the year 2025, PVC will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$347.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$281.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, PVC will reach a market size of US$643.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACC Silicones Ltd.

Dow Corning Corporation

Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

JNC Corporation

McCoy Performance Silicones Pvt. Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Silicone Engineering Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798691/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Market Primer

Key Growth Factors for the Graphic Films Market

PVC: Largest Segment of Global Graphic Film Market

Automotive and Advertising Industry Drive Growth in the Graphic

Films Market

Growing Economy in Asia Pacific Peps up the Region?s Growth

Technology Advances with Innovative Features in Graphic Films

Specialty Films

Color Changing Films

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Graphics Defined

Graphic Film

Polypropylene (PP) Graphic Films

Global Competitor Market Shares

Graphic Film Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Graphic Film Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Graphic Film Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Graphic Film Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: PVC (Polymer) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: PVC (Polymer) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: PVC (Polymer) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: PP (Polymer) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: PP (Polymer) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: PP (Polymer) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: PE (Polymer) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: PE (Polymer) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: PE (Polymer) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Polymers (Polymer) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Polymers (Polymer) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Polymers (Polymer) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Promotional & Advertisement (End-Use) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: Promotional & Advertisement (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Promotional & Advertisement (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Industrial (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Industrial (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Graphic Film Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Graphic Film Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Graphic Film Market in the United States by Polymer:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Graphic Film Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Graphic Film Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Graphic Film Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Graphic Film Historic Market Review by

Polymer in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Graphic Film Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Polymer for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Graphic Film Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Graphic Film Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Graphic Film: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polymer for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Graphic Film Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by

Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Graphic

Film in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Graphic Film Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Graphic Film Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Graphic Film Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Polymer for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Polymer: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Graphic Film Market by Polymer: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Graphic Film in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Graphic Film Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Graphic Film Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Graphic Film Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Graphic Film Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Graphic Film Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Graphic Film Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018-2025

Table 56: Graphic Film Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Polymer: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Graphic Film Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Graphic Film Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Graphic Film Market in France by Polymer: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Graphic Film Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Polymer: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by Polymer:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Graphic Film Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Graphic Film Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Graphic Film Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Graphic Film Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: German Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Polymer: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Graphic Film Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Graphic Film Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Graphic Film Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Graphic Film Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Polymer for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Polymer: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Graphic Film Market by Polymer: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Graphic Film in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Graphic Film Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Graphic Film: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polymer for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Graphic Film Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by

Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Graphic Film in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Graphic Film Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Graphic Film Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Graphic Film Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Graphic Film Historic Market Review by

Polymer in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Graphic Film Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Polymer for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Graphic Film Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Graphic Film Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Graphic Film Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Graphic Film Market in Russia by Polymer: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Graphic Film Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Graphic Film Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Graphic Film Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018-2025

Table 98: Graphic Film Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Polymer: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Graphic Film Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Graphic Film Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Graphic Film Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Graphic Film Market in Asia-Pacific by Polymer:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Polymer: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by

Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Graphic Film Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Graphic Film Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Polymer: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Graphic Film Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Graphic Film Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Graphic Film Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Graphic Film Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Graphic Film Historic Market Review by

Polymer in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Graphic Film Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Polymer for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Graphic Film Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Graphic Film Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Graphic Film Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Polymer: 2009-2017

Table 126: Graphic Film Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Graphic Film Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Graphic Film Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Graphic Film: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polymer for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Graphic Film Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Market Share

Analysis by Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Graphic Film in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Graphic Film Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Graphic Film Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Graphic Film Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Graphic Film Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Graphic Film Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Polymer: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Graphic Film Market by Polymer:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Graphic Film in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Graphic Film Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Graphic Film Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018-2025

Table 146: Graphic Film Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Polymer: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Graphic Film Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Graphic Film Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Graphic Film Market in Brazil by Polymer: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Graphic Film Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Polymer: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by

Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Graphic Film Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Graphic Film Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Graphic Film Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Graphic Film Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Polymer: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Graphic Film Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Graphic Film Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Graphic Film Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Graphic Film Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Graphic Film Market in Rest of Latin America by

Polymer: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Graphic Film Market Share

Breakdown by Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Graphic Film Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Graphic Film Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Graphic Film Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Graphic Film Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Graphic Film Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Graphic Film Historic Market by

Polymer in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Graphic Film Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Polymer for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Graphic Film Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Graphic Film Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Graphic Film Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Graphic Film: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polymer for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Graphic Film Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by

Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Graphic

Film in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Graphic Film Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Graphic Film Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Graphic Film Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018-2025

Table 185: Graphic Film Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Polymer: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Graphic Film Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 188: Graphic Film Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Graphic Film Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Polymer: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Graphic Film Market by Polymer:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Graphic Film in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Graphic Film Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Graphic Film Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Polymer for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Graphic Film Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer: 2009-2017

Table 198: Graphic Film Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Graphic Film Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Graphic Film Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Graphic Film Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Graphic Film Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Graphic Film Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Graphic Film Market Share

Breakdown by Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Graphic Film Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Graphic Film Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Graphic Film Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Graphic Film Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Graphic Film Market in Africa by Polymer: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Graphic Film Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Graphic Film Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ACC SILICONES

DOW CORNING CORPORATION

ELKAY CHEMICALS PVT.

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

JNC CORPORATION

MCCOY PERFORMANCE SILICONES PVT.

MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL

SILICONE ENGINEERING

WACKER CHEMIE AG

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798691/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001